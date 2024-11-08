43 Monkeys Escape Research Facility in U.S., Police Assure Public of Minimal Risk

Authorities in South Carolina are on high alert after 43 rhesus macaque monkeys escaped from Alpha Genesis, a research facility that supplies primates for medical testing worldwide.

The breakout occurred on Wednesday when an employee accidentally left a pen door open, allowing the monkeys to flee into nearby woods.

The Yemassee Police Department has urged residents of the small Lowcountry town, with a population of less than 2,000, to secure their doors and windows and report any sightings immediately. However, officials have reassured the public that the animals, described as “skittish” and harmless, pose “almost no danger.”

The escaped monkeys are young females weighing around 3kg (6.6 lbs) each. According to the facility, the primates are too young to have been exposed to diseases or used in testing. Police Chief Gregory Alexander echoed this reassurance in a Thursday news conference that the animals are “harmless and a little skittish.”

Traps have been set, and Alpha Genesis handlers attempt to lure the monkeys back with apples and other treats. Police have deployed thermal imaging cameras to aid in the search. “The handlers know them well and usually can get them back with fruit or a little treat,” Chief Alexander said.

This is not the first escape from the Alpha Genesis facility. The company has faced multiple incidents, including the escape of 19 monkeys in 2016 and 26 primates in 2014. In 2018, the facility was fined $12,600 after another breakout.

Greg Westergaard, CEO of Alpha Genesis, expressed frustration with the current situation. Speaking to CBS News, Westergaard explained that the monkeys are “hanging out in the woods” but predicted they would return soon due to the limited food options.

“It’s really like follow-the-leader. You see one go, and the others go,” Westergaard said. He noted that rainy weather has slowed recapture efforts, as the monkeys are likely seeking shelter.

The breakout has drawn criticism from animal welfare organizations. Stop Animal Exploitation Now (SAEN) called for an immediate U.S. Department of Agriculture investigation.

“The clear carelessness which allowed these 40 monkeys to escape endangered not only the safety of the animals but also put the residents of South Carolina at risk,” said SAEN Executive Director Michael Budkie in a letter to the agency.

Congresswoman Nancy Mace, representing the district, assured constituents via social media that her office is monitoring the situation closely.

Residents have been advised not to approach the monkeys under any circumstances.

Alpha Genesis, located 60 miles east of Charleston, provides primates for research worldwide and has repeatedly faced scrutiny over its handling of animals.

The current escape is the largest in recent years, adding to concerns about the facility’s protocols.

As the search continues, officials remain hopeful for a swift intervention resolution. “We are working diligently to ensure the safety of both the public and the monkeys,” Chief Alexander said.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...