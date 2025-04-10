Google Joins Anthropic’s AI Data Connection Standard

Google has announced that it will begin supporting Anthropic’s Model Context Protocol (MCP) for its Gemini models and SDK.

This move comes shortly after OpenAI decided to adopt the same protocol.

While the exact timeline for this integration remains unclear, Demis Hassabis, CEO of Google DeepMind, shared the news in a post on social media.

MCP is designed to help AI models connect to various data sources such as business tools, software systems, and content repositories.

This protocol allows developers to create two-way links between these data sources and AI-powered applications, including chatbots.

Developers can expose their data through MCP servers and build applications that interact with the servers when needed.

Since its release, several companies like Block, Apollo, Replit, Codeium, and Sourcegraph have incorporated MCP into their platforms.

Google’s decision to adopt this open protocol signals its commitment to advancing AI technology in collaboration with other industry leaders.