Threads Tests New Feature to Help Users Follow Creators from X

Meta has begun testing a feature in Threads that allows users to follow creators they are already following on X.

This new addition aims to make it easier for users to find and connect with creators they like from other platforms.

In recent years, many creators have switched from X to platforms like Threads and Bluesky, but they have faced challenges in maintaining their large followings.

Some users also have had trouble rebuilding the communities they had built on X.

This new feature seeks to address that by making the transition smoother for both creators and their followers.

The feature, currently in its testing phase, was first noticed by security researcher Jane Manchun Wong.

When some users opened the Threads mobile app on Wednesday, they saw a pop-up offering the option to “Find popular creators from X.”

The pop-up directs users to a new beta feature where they can download their list of followed accounts on X and import it to Threads.

While it’s still unclear how Meta is linking X accounts to Threads profiles, the feature appears to focus on well-known creators, although it may not cover all the users one follows on X.

Meta has yet to provide more details on how the system works.

Threads, which is continuing to grow, now has over 320 million monthly active users as of January.

This is a rise from 300 million in December, showing that the platform is becoming a solid competitor to X.