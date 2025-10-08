spot_img
October 8, 2025

Gold Breaks $4,000 Mark as Investors Flock to Safe-Haven Assets Amid Global Instability

Business
— By: Ken Ibenne

Gold Breaks $4,000 Mark as Investors Flock to Safe-Haven Assets Amid Global Instability

Wednesday saw gold first surge over the $4,000 per ounce level, therefore confirming its status as the foremost safe-haven asset as investors shield against growing worldwide economic and geopolitical volatility.

The rally also suggests increasing optimism about further U.S. Federal Reserve interest rate reductions before the year is over.

 

In early trade, spot gold rose 0.9% to $4,017.16 per ounce; U.S. gold futures for December delivery reached $4,040. Gold’s remarkable performance builds on its already established momentum; prices climbing 53% so far in 2025 following a 27% increase in 2024 make it among the best-performing assets of the year.

 

Several forces are propelling the amazing surge: continuous central bank purchases, poor performance of the U.S. dollar, strong demand for gold-backed exchange-traded funds, and more investor worry about political and economic volatility in major countries. Now on day seven, the continuing U.S. government shutdown has only increased doubt by delaying important economic data releases and upsetting the Federal Reserve’s interest rate reduction estimates.

 

The News Chronicle reports that analysts see the achievement as a clear reflection of investor attitude. Market analysts believe the momentum is being driven by a mix of fiscal constraints, growing worldwide debt, and the “fear of missing out” among investors. Experts argue that the basic viewpoint remains bullish even if short-term corrections happen as international markets adapt to a lower-rate environment.

 

Investor forecasts indicate a 25-basis-point rate drop in the Federal Reserve’s next meeting, with another probable in December. While some traders may lock in profits around the $4,000 mark, analysts caution that continuing concerns of inflation and political instability—particularly in countries like France and Japan—continue to support gold’s rising path.

 

Expecting ongoing demand through exchange-traded funds and central bank accumulation, market analysts at Goldman Sachs and UBS have increased their gold price prediction for 2026. Other valued metals also gained, with silver climbing 1.3% to $48.44 per ounce, platinum rising 2.4% to $1,657.33, and palladium advancing 2.3% to $1,368.68.

Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
