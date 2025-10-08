spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 8, 2025 - 2:48 PM

Nigeriaâ€™s Power Supply Falls Again as DisCos Lose Over N158 Billion Amid Weak Revenue Collection

Technology
â€” By: Ken Ibenne

â€”

Nigeriaâ€™s Power Supply Falls Again as DisCos Lose Over N158 Billion Amid Weak Revenue Collection

The second quarter of 2025 saw another setback in Nigeria’s electric sector when both power generation and energy offtake fell by more than five percent.

Emphasized in the quarterly report of the Nigerian Electricity Regulatory Commission (NERC), this recession reveals growing financial problems afflicting the value chain for electricity.

 

According to the study, from 4,770.59 megawatt-hours per hour in the first quarter to 4,501.06 in the second, the average hourly power production of the national grid fell by 5.65 percent. Likewise, the energy offtake by distribution firms (DisCos) decreased by 5.27 percent to 3,582.62 megawatt-hours per hour. Within the quarter, power plants produced 9,830.31 gigawatt-hours overall.

 

Though there is enough supply,Â The News Chronicle observedÂ that inefficiencies in billing, metering, and energy gathering keep the sector’s liquidity in check. Of 7,824.43 gigawatt-hours received, DisCos, reaching an energy accounting efficiency of just 82.43 percent, billed only 6,449.82 gigawatt-hours to end users. This lack aggravates the industry’s cash-flow problem together with low collection rates.

 

According to NERC, the average total technical, commercial, and collection (ATC&amp;C) losses across all DisCos for the quarter came at 37.92%, much beyond the 20.54% reference established under the 2025 Multi-Year Tariff Order. These flaws amounted to a total of N158.05 billion in lost income. Although Eko DisCo met its target, Kaduna DisCo achieved the poorest with an astonishing 70.98 percent loss against a target of 21.32 percent.

 

DisCos together billed clients N742.34 billion from energy valued at N909.59 billion, therefore indicating an 81.61 percent billing efficiency on the revenue side. Total revenue collected was N564.71 billion, which is equivalent to a collection efficiency of 76.07 percent, a modest increase from 74.39 percent the preceding quarter.

 

Additionally stressing liquidity were overseas and bilateral clients. Six overseas clients only paid $9.01 million out of $17.54 million owed, therefore generating an $8.53 million gap. Domestic bilateral consumers paid only N1.4 billion of their N2.8 billion bill, for a 50 percent compliance rate.

 

Analysts point out that the continuing underpayment by bilateral customers damages the stability of Nigeria’s electricity market, thus negating the goal of reforms meant to provide cost recovery and sustainable power distribution.

Previous article
Gold Breaks $4,000 Mark as Investors Flock to Safe-Haven Assets Amid Global Instability
Next article
FERMA Launches â€˜Operation Safeguard the Roadsâ€™ to Curb Accidents in Kogi
Ken Ibenne
Ken Ibenne
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

Obasanjo Pledges Support to Help Bauchi Attract Foreign Investors

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said he is...

Dasuki â‚¦33.2bn Fraud: EFCC Seeks Adjournment to Update Witness List

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

10 Surprising Facts About May Agbamuche-Mbu, INECâ€™s Acting Chair

Pius Kadon Pius Kadon -
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named May...

Tunisian Man Freed After Death Sentence for Facebook Posts

Esther Salami Esther Salami -
A 56-year-old Tunisian man, Saber Ben Chouchane, has been...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

Obasanjo Pledges Support to Help Bauchi Attract Foreign Investors

News 0
Former President Olusegun Obasanjo on Wednesday said he is...

Dasuki â‚¦33.2bn Fraud: EFCC Seeks Adjournment to Update Witness List

Crime 0
Justice Charles Agbaza of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT)...

10 Surprising Facts About May Agbamuche-Mbu, INECâ€™s Acting Chair

News 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has named May...

Subscribe

Â© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x