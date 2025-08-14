spot_img
Menu
Search
Subscribe
August 14, 2025 - 9:27 AM

Money on the Move: The Rise of Nigeria’s Fintech Unicorns and the People Betting Their Lives on It

Opinions
— By: Linus Anagboso

Money on the Move: The Rise of Nigeria’s Fintech Unicorns and the People Betting Their Lives on It
Linus Anagboso

Lagos: 7:45 a.m. The traffic on Awolowo Road was a mess — not that anyone expected otherwise. Yellow buses honked like they were paid for it, and hawkers darted between bumpers, peddling plantain chips, phone chargers, and prayer books.

Inside a dim little phone accessories shop in Computer Village, Chike counted yesterday’s takings. Not bad. Better than the days when he had to refuse customers because they didn’t have cash.

Back then, he trusted two things — his padlock and his temper. Now, he trusted Flutterwave.

It started six months ago when a young woman in a suit came in for a power bank. She tapped a few buttons on her phone, and a notification hit his account before she even zipped her handbag. No haggling over “transfer no dey show.” No endless trips to the bank.

Enter Mama Titi

Fifty kilometers away, in the dusty bustle of Ibadan’s Bodija Market, Mama Titi adjusted her headscarf and watched her tomatoes bake in the morning sun. She’d never owned a bank account — too many forms, too many questions. But her son, a restless university dropout with more ideas than sense, had set her up on Paystack.

Now customers could pay for vegetables with their phones. Sometimes they’d buy more than they planned, just because they didn’t have to count change. For Mama Titi, this wasn’t “fintech.” It was survival.

The Predator

Not everyone was clapping for this new digital age.
Somewhere in a cramped apartment in Surulere, Kalu — ex-bank IT staff turned cyber hustler — scanned his laptop screens. The numbers told him what he wanted to know: billions moving every week across payment platforms.

He’d read the news. In 2023, Nigeria lost over $500 million to cybercrime. Men like him made sure that figure stayed high. It was never personal; just business.

The Firewall

But Lagos had its watchmen.
In a sleek office in Victoria Island, Ada, head of threat intelligence at Cybervergent, stared at her dashboard. Kalu’s patterns weren’t new — phishing scripts, fake merchant links, cloned payment pages. The AI flagged his signature like a bloodhound catching a scent.

Her job was to kill the attack before it reached Chike or Mama Titi. Because in fintech, trust was currency — lose it, and even billion-dollar unicorns could bleed out.

The Intersection

One Saturday afternoon, their stories crossed.
Kalu launched a new scam, targeting small merchants. Chike got the bait link in his inbox, promising “free transaction upgrades.”
He almost clicked. Almost.
A warning alert from Cybervergent popped up instead, flashing across his dashboard. He deleted the email and went back to work. Somewhere, Ada leaned back in her chair and smiled.

Mama Titi never knew a cybercriminal had circled her stall. She only knew the young banker who paid for tomatoes that day did it with his phone — and she got the money instantly.

The Game

Flutterwave. Paystack. AI. Blockchain. To the untrained eye, it’s tech jargon. But in the streets, in the markets, in the corners where deals are made, it’s more than that. It’s rent paid. School fees settled. Dreams funded.

In the new Nigeria, money doesn’t clink in your pocket. It hums quietly through the air, faster than a rumor, quieter than a thief.
And the players who understand that?
They don’t just survive.
They win.

 

Written by Linus Anagboso
Tech Columnist | Strategic Digital Communicator

Previous article
Four Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment for Vandalizing EEDC Property
Next article
GITEX NIGERIA 2025: Can Lagos & Abuja Really Wear the “Africa’s Silicon Valley” Crown?
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso
Linus Anagboso is a digital entrepreneur, strategic communicator, and the voice behind The Big Pen Unfilterd — a bold commentary platform known for cutting through noise and exposing truth. Beyond writing, Linus helps brands and changemakers craft powerful narratives, build authentic visibility, and grow influence through strategic communication, branding, and partnership-driven promotion. If you're ready to be seen, heard, and remembered — he's the strategist with the pen to match.

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

GITEX NIGERIA 2025: Can Lagos & Abuja Really Wear the “Africa’s Silicon Valley” Crown?

TNC Reporter TNC Reporter -
If tech were a boxing ring, Naija is stepping...

Four Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment for Vandalizing EEDC Property

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
An Ebonyi State High Court sitting in the Afikpo...

FAO FISH4ACP Trains Anambra Catfish Farmers in Financial Skills

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
A 5-day financial literacy training for Anambra Youth led...

Miyetti Allah Vigilantes Foil Kidnapping, Arrest Culprit in Kwara

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
The Kwara State chapter of the Miyetti Allah Cattle...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

GITEX NIGERIA 2025: Can Lagos & Abuja Really Wear the “Africa’s Silicon Valley” Crown?

Opinions 0
If tech were a boxing ring, Naija is stepping...

Four Sentenced to 7 Years Imprisonment for Vandalizing EEDC Property

News 0
An Ebonyi State High Court sitting in the Afikpo...

FAO FISH4ACP Trains Anambra Catfish Farmers in Financial Skills

Business 0
A 5-day financial literacy training for Anambra Youth led...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Subscribe to our newsletter for latest news and updates. You can disable anytime.
Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join