Ghana’s John Mahama Sworn-In As New President

Ghana’s John Dramani Mahama has been sworn in as the country’s new president at the Independence Square in Accra.

His vice-presidential candidate, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang, was also inaugurated as Ghana’s first female Vice President. The Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkornoo, administered the oath of office in the presence of world leaders and the people of Ghana.

Nigeria’s President Bola Ahmed Tinubu attended the ceremony and assured Mahama that Ghana can always rely on Nigeria’s support for national development.

He expressed optimism about Mahama’s administration and called for peaceful dialogue and collaboration between African countries.

Tinubu also criticized the continent’s detractors and urged African leaders to focus on lifting their nations out of poverty and building strong economies without seeking external validation.

Challenges Ahead

Mahama, who succeeds Nana Akufo-Addo, the two-term president of Ghana, faces several challenges, including corruption, high unemployment among young people, and economic troubles such as rising prices, a weak currency, and heavy debt.

In November, inflation rose to 23.0% for the third consecutive month due to a surge in food prices. Ghana also faces a power crisis from unpaid debts of $2.5 billion to energy providers, making electricity unreliable.

Economic Outlook

Speaking to Reuters, Godfred Bokpin, a finance professor at the University of Ghana, stated, “The average Ghanaian is growing impatient with our democracy.”

However, supporters of Mahama believe that his previous experience as president, coupled with a two-thirds majority in parliament, could help improve Ghana’s economic conditions, restore investors’ trust, and implement policies to boost the economy and enhance living conditions.

“We can talk about skyscrapers and complex things, but the reality is that the average Ghanaian is hungry. You must prioritize food production,” Bokpin said.