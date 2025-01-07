VIDEO: John Mahama Goofs, Calls Tinubu Ghanaian President During Inaugural Speech

The re-elected President of Ghana, John Mahama was sworn in as the new President of Ghana on Tuesday January 7 during a ceremony held at Independence Square in Accra, the nation’s capital, where he gaffed calling Nigeria’s president, Bola Tinubu, the President of Ghana.

The event was attended by several world leaders, including President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

During his inaugural address, Mahama made a notable error while acknowledging dignitaries present. Referring to President Tinubu, he mistakenly called him the “President of the Federal Republic of Ghana.”

The newly sworn-in Mahama succeeds Nana Akufo-Addo, who took over from him in 2017.

This marks Mahama’s return to the presidency after seven years, following his victory in Ghana’s December elections.

Before his swearing-in, Naana Jane Opoku-Agyemang made history as the first female vice president of Ghana.

The oath of office was administered by the Chief Justice of Ghana, Gertrude Torkornoo, in a ceremony that celebrated Ghana’s democratic transition.

Mahama and Opoku-Agyemang, both candidates of the National Democratic Congress, won the election with Mahama securing 50 per cent of the votes.

He polled 6.3 million votes, defeating his closest rival, Mahamudu Bawumia of the ruling New Patriotic Party, by a margin of 1.7 million votes.

Acknowledging his defeat, Bawumia quickly conceded and addressed the nation, saying, “The people of Ghana have spoken, the people have voted for change at this time, and we respect it with all humility.”

On his X account, Mahama confirmed receiving a congratulatory phone call from Bawumia.

In his return to office, Mahama is tasked with reviving Ghana’s struggling economy, a key promise of his campaign. This marks a new chapter for the former president, who previously governed the country between 2012 and 2016.

Click link below to watch video:

https://premiumpolitics.com/wp-content/uploads/2025/01/John-Mahama-calls-Tinubu-Ghanaian-president.mp4?_=1

