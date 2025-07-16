Getting a SIM in Rwanda Took 10 Minutes, But It Was an Ordeal in Nigeria –Declan Galvin

Kenyan-based American Risk Management Consultant, Declan Galvin, has narrated his experience from his recent trip to Nigeria alongside the popular political satirist and host of the Dr. Damages Show, Rudolf Okonkwo.

In an exclusive interview on 90Minutes Africa, the former editor at Sahara Reporters said that even something as simple as obtaining a SIM card is a hectic process in Nigeria, whereas it is a seamless and straightforward process in other smaller African countries.

“We needed to get SIM cards in Nigeria, and it was a 2-hour ordeal. All of the fingerprinting and the IDs were just a pain in the ass. The process was just crazy,” the American said. “However, on my first day in Rwanda, I entered the airport, and there was a little one-stop-shop help center where you could get any SIM card, order a taxi, and do other things. It took me less than 10 minutes to get my MTN SIM card there in Kigali.”

Declan, alongside Rudolf Okonkwo, recently had a tour of some cities in Nigeria, including Kano, Markudi, Abuja, and Lagos. The security expert explained that his experience from the recent visit did not give him the impression that a nation was experiencing political progress. Indeed, he believed that the country’s situation is materially worse than it was a decade ago.

“Even though Buhari was a huge disappointment and Jonathan was epically corrupt, I think what is happening in Nigeria today is progressively worse,” he said.

Speaking further on his Nigerian trip, the American expressed admiration for the ancient city of Kano, describing it as a “calm and secure environment with lots of social trust,” unlike the chaotic hustling and bustling that characterise cities like Lagos.

Adding his own experience to the discussion, Rudolf Okonkwo expressed worry about how the average Nigerian survives the reality of the high cost of living in the country. He said the two weeks he spent in Nigeria made him realise how expensive basic commodities are in the country.

“I felt very sorry for these guys (officials in the airport asking for money) because after spending two weeks in Nigeria, I realised how expensive things are and thinking about how little these guys are paid, I was willing to give everything I had with me to them,” the political satirist said.