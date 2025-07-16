Tribute To Late President Muhammadu Buhari (1942 – 2025) (1)

The news came in this afternoon that our leader, our President Muhammadu Buhari has passed on in London at the age of 82.

A symbol of integrity and accountability, President Buhari will forever be remembered for his uprightness in everything; from public office to private life. He is the incorruptible and a symbol of unblemished integrity who has inspired many Nigerians including my humble self.

I recall my meeting with late Muhammadu Buhari before he became President sometime in London in February 2015 (pictured above) while I was studying for a PhD in the U.K. Just before the usual ‘welcome pictures’ he gave me an advice which I will forever cherish;

‘Always stand for what is right and never change for what you believe is right’

‘I looked at him and nodded to his advice. I thanked him and said;

‘Sir this is my contribution to your campaign’ and i brought this T-shirt with the inscription ‘MARCH FOR BUHARI’ in the front and No. 10 at the back.

MARCH FOR BUHARI was the campaign slogan at the time, changed from FEBUHARI (initially scheduled for February 2015) when the electoral umpire (INEC) pushed the election to March 2015, ostensibly to destabilise the Buhari campaign. The rest is history.

‘No 10? He said

The next was my memorable picture with him holding the shirt so firmly.

I will adore that picture forever.

I not only hold President Buhari’s advice to ‘always stand for what is right’ but also apply it in everything that I do up till this moment.

Before my meeting with President Buhari in London in 2015, I met the leader in his house in Kaduna with Hon. Mohammed Ali (a 100% core Buharist till today) in August 2013 where we prayed Zuhr together.

‘Please come forward’

‘Imam, let’s pra.y’

After the prayer, we had a brief meeting.

Is today 16th or 17th August? President Buhari asked.

‘It is the 17th Ranka ya dade’ i answered.

‘Sir, I brought some articles for you to read,’ and I brought printed copies of some of my articles. ‘Please bring a file and take these articles,’ he said to his PA.

‘I will read them,’ he added.

I am someone you could refer to as a ‘core Buharist’ and actually joined politics and became a card-carrying member of a political party -the Congress for Progressive Change (CPC) – for the first time in 2011 because of Buhari.

I have never regretted meeting Muhammadu Buhari. Even when some people who thought politics is about what you gain not what you give, tried to discourage me from Buhari, I find it impossible to detach myself from President Buhari.

The glue that keeps me attached to Late President Buhari is his INTEGRITY. I will forever believe in the ideals and political philosophy of President Buhari. I learnt so much from him.

It is fair to say that there is no Nigerian leader today who could stand shoulder to shoulder with President Buhari in terms of INTEGRITY, UPRIGHTNESS, TRUSTWORTHINESS and INCORRUPTIBILITY.

President Buhari is the UNIQUE ONE who believes that material things are but worthless in this temporary life which is only vanity upon vanity. Everything is temporary like chasing after the wind. WORTHLESS!

Indeed, this is a time for sober reflection and prayers for our dear former President Buhari.

President Buhari is a man who dedicated his entire life to Nigeria since age 19. He has always been either a soldier or serving in public office or both in his entire life.

He has always been for Nigeria.

President Buhari, the INCORRUPTIBLE was born on December 17 1942. He had the rare privilege of serving Nigeria both as head of state and elected 2-term civilian President;

December 1983 – 27 August 1985 and May 2015 – May 2023.

Late President Buhari started his lifelong service to Nigeria in 1962 at age 19 until today July 13th 2025 when he passed away. That’s 63 years of unblemished service to Nigeria. It is huge!

He has been a leader all his life; a head boy at secondary school before he was selected in 1962 at age 19 as one of the 70 boys for enrolment at the Nigerian military training college (NMTC), later renamed Nigerian Defence Academy.

By 1963 at age 20, President Buhari was already a platoon commander of the second infantry battalion in Abeokuta.

President Buhari also attended the Mons Officer Cadet School in Aldershot England (1962-1963). In 1964, he further attended the Mechanical Transport Officers course at the Army Mechanical Transport School in Borden United Kingdom.

President Buhari had fought anyone who fights Nigeria.

From the 1966 coup plotters, to the civil war (1966-1970) to Maitatsine in 1980 even to modern day deranged secessionists who continue to deceive their own people.

Indeed, President Buhari laid down his life for Nigeria several times over. He fought the civil war to preserve Nigeria (1966-1970).

He was governor of the North-Eastern state (1975-1976). He was military secretary 1978-1979 at the army headquarters. Member of the Supreme Military Council (SMC) 1978-1979.

Nigeria will forever remember late President Buhari for his unparalleled service to the nation.

President Buhari lived a life full of service NOT to himself but to his beloved country Nigeria.

Adieu MAIGASKIYA.