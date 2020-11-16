Gernot Rohr under fire as Senior players and backroom staff accuse him of wrong substitution

Some senior players of the super eagles and the backroom staff have criticized the coach, Gernot Rohr, saying his wrong substitution led to the woeful performance of the super eagles in the 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone.

Sierra Leone were down by 4 goals in the first half of the game but responded excellently by equalizing against the super eagles of Nigeria in the second half of the game.

This event has led to lots of criticism of the players and the technical crew at large; and has even created an in-house criticism of the coach Gernot Rohr that, his second-half substitution led to Sierra Leone dominance against Nigeria in the second half of the game.

According to reports, the Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was caught on camera complaining to the coach about his substitution which he termed wrong.

Gernot Rohr was accused of not being able to read the game and make proper substitution decisions and that his sloppiness led to the woeful performance.

A top NFF official speaking to reporters said that the NFF is trying to restore calm and sanity to the camp of the super eagles.