Gernot Rohr under fire as Senior players and backroom staff accuse him of wrong substitution

Some senior players of the super eagles and the backroom staff have criticized the coach, Gernot Rohr, saying his wrong substitution led to the woeful performance of the super eagles in the 4-4 draw against Sierra Leone.
Sierra Leone were down by 4 goals in the first half of the game but responded excellently by equalizing against the super eagles of Nigeria in the second half of the game.
This event has led to lots of criticism of the players and the technical crew at large; and has even created an in-house criticism of the coach Gernot Rohr that, his second-half substitution led to Sierra Leone dominance against Nigeria in the second half of the game.
According to reports, the Super Eagles captain Ahmed Musa was caught on camera complaining to the coach about his substitution which he termed wrong.
Gernot Rohr was accused of not being able to read the game and make proper substitution decisions and that his sloppiness led to the woeful performance.
A top NFF official speaking to reporters said that the NFF is trying to restore calm and sanity to the camp of the super eagles.
“The Sierra Leonean coach made three changes that turned the game on its head, while Rohr reduced the effectiveness of our team by some curious decisions.
“The worst part is that he did not seek any of his coaches’ opinions before the game. He only wrote some things on a paper and passed to our team secretary, Dayo Enebi, who then submitted names for substitutions. “Rohr said some of the players were not mentally ripe for national team games, yet he keeps inviting these players.
“The way things stand, if the NFF president fails to bring sanity to the camp, we could witness a worse performance in Freetown,” he said.
The source also said some of the senior players have started questioning Rohr’s competence, arguing the German has not been able to lift the team above the 2017 level.”
Nigeria will look to respond positively against Sierra Leone in Freetown on Tuesday in the return fixture and will look to also strengthen their 7 points lead in Group L which keeps them at the top of the table.