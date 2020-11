Freedom is all my heart seeks,

From this sealed sack, I’m breaking loose.

Enough of the frightening night hunts,

Beating off my sweet night snores.

Enough of the dangling memories,

Eating up my pleasing melodies.

You had a Free-Dose-Of-Me,

Not a part but all of me.

I was lost in the drumbeat of my soul,

Thought I swam from the pool.

I was all gloom and doom,

For I gave you all, a Free-D-O-M,

But hence, I seek my free-dom.

(C)Peachywrites