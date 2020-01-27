Full list of winners at the 2020 Grammy Awards

The 2020 Grammys are shaping up to be a historic award show.

At Sunday night’s event, Billie Eilish swept the categories and took home the awards for Best New Artist, Record of the Year, Album of the Year, Song of the Year and Best Pop Vocal Album. What’s more is she’s the youngest star to win Album of the Year, thus beating the record set by Grammy award-winning singer Taylor Swift.

While her fans and the crowd were not surprised by her achievement, it seems Billie was totally shocked. Throughout the night, the 18-year-old recognized her fellow nominees, including Ariana Grande, who she thought was more deserving.

Billie wasn’t the only one making history either. Nominees and winners alike made history. For example, BTS was the first-ever K-pop band to play at the Grammys.

Congratulations to all the winners and nominees!

Here is the full list of winners;

Record of the Year

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Album of the Year

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best New Artist

Billie Eilish

Best Rap/Sung Performance

DJ Khaled, Nipsey Hussle, John Legend – “Higher”

Song of the Year

Billie Eilish – “bad guy”

Best Rap Album

Tyler, the Creator – IGOR

Best Comedy Album

Dave Chappelle – Dave Chappelle: Sticks & Stones

Best Country Duo/Group Performance

Dan + Shay – “Speechless”

Best Pop Solo Performance

Lizzo – “Truth Hurts”

Producer of the Year, Non-Classical

FINNEAS

Best Pop Vocal Album

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Traditional Pop Vocal Album

Elvis Costello & The Imposters – Look Now

Best Pop Duo/Group Performance

Lil Nas X – “Old Town Road [ft. Billy Ray Cyrus]”

Best Americana Album

Keb’ Mo’ – Oklahoma

Best American Roots Song

I’m With Her – “Call My Name”

Best American Roots Performance

Sara Bareilles – Saint Honesty

Best World Music Album

Angelique Kidjo – Celia

Best R&B Album

Anderson.Paak – Ventura

Best Urban Contemporary Album

Lizzo – Cuz I Love You

Best R&B Song

PJ Morton – “Say So [ft. JoJo]”

Best Traditional R&B Performance

Lizzo – “Jerome”

Best R&B Performance

Anderson.Paak – “Come Home [ft. Andre 3000]”

Best Alternative Music Album

Vampire Weekend – Father of the Bride

Best Rock Album

Cage the Elephant – Social Cues

Best Rock Song

Gary Clark Jr. – “This Land”

Best Metal Performance

Tool – “7empest”

Best Rock Performance

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Musical Theater Album

Hadestown

Best Contemporary Classical Composition

Jennifer Higdon, composer – Higdon: Harp Concerto

Best Classical Compendium

Nadia Shpachenko – The Poetry of Places

Best Classical Solo Vocal Album

Joyce Didonato – Songplay

Best Classical Instrumental Solo

Nicola Benedetti – Marsalis: Violin Concerto; Fiddle Dance Suite

Best Chamber Music/Small Ensemble Performance

Attacca Quartet – Shaw: Orange

Best Choral Performance

Ken Cowan; Houston Chamber Choir – Duruflé: Complete Choral Works

Best Opera Recording

Boston Modern Orchestra Project; Boston Children’s Chorus – Picker: Fantastic Mr. Fox

Best Orchestral Performance

Los Angeles Philharmonic – Norman: Sustain

Producer of the Year, Classical

Blanton Alspaugh

Best Engineered Album, Classical

Kronos Quartet – Riley: Sun Rings

Best Rap Song

21 Savage – “A Lot [ft. J. Cole]”

Best Rap Performance

Nipsey Hussle – “Racks in the Middle [ft. Roddy Ricch and Hit-Boy]”

Best Tropical Latin Album (Tie)

Marc Anthony – Opus Aymée Nuviola – A Journey Through Cuban Music

Best Regional Mexican Music Album (Including Tejano)

Mariachi Los Camperos – De Ayer Para Siempre

Best Latin Rock, Urban or Alternative Album

Rosalía – El Mal Querer

Best Latin Pop Album

Alejandro Sanz – #ELDISCO

Best Roots Gospel Album

Gloria Gaynor – Testimony

Best Contemporary Christian Music Album

for KING & COUNTRY – Burn The Ships

Best Gospel Album

Kirk Franklin – Long Live Love

Best Contemporary Christian Music Performance/Song

for KING & COUNTRY and Dolly Parton – “God Only Knows”

Best Gospel Performance/Song

Kirk Franklin – “Love Theory”

Best Country Album

Tanya Tucker – While I’m Livin’

Best Country Song

Tanya Tucker – “Bring My Flowers Now”

Best Country Solo Performance

Willie Nelson – “Ride Me Back Home”

Best Latin Jazz Album

Chick Corea & the Spanish Heart Band – Antidote

Best Large Jazz Ensemble Album

Brian Lynch Big Band – The Omni-American Book Club

Best Jazz Instrumental Album

Brad Mehldau – Finding Gabriel

Best Jazz Vocal Album

Esperanza Spalding – 12 Little Spells

Best Improvised Jazz Solo

Randy Brecker – “Sozinho”

Best Arrangement, Instruments and Vocals

Jacob Collier Featuring Jules Buckley, Take 6 & Metropole Orkest – “All Night Long”

Best Arrangement, Instrumental or A Cappella

Jacob Collier – “Moon River”

Best Instrumental Composition

John Williams – “Star Wars: Galaxy’s Edge Symphonic Suite”

Best Contemporary Instrumental Album

Rodrigo y Gabriela – Mettavolution

Best Dance/Electronic Album

The Chemical Brothers – No Geography

Best Dance Recording

The Chemical Brothers – “Got to Keep On”

Best Spoken Word Album (Includes Poetry, Audio Books & Storytelling)

Michelle Obama – Becoming

Best Children’s Music Album

Jon Samson – Ageless Songs For the Child Archetype

Best Reggae Album

Koffee – Rapture

Best Regional Roots Music Album

Ranky Tanky – Good Time

Best Folk Album

Patty Griffin – Patty Griffin

Best Contemporary Blues Album

Gary Clark Jr. – This Land

Best Traditional Blues Album

Delbert McClinton & Self-made Men – Tall, Dark & Handsome

Best Bluegrass Album

Michael Cleveland – Tall Fiddler

Best New Age Album

Peter Kater – Wings

Best Music Film

Beyoncé – Homecoming

Best Music Video

Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus – “Old Town Road (Official Movie)”

Best Immersive Audio Album

Anita Brevik, Trondheimsolistene & Nidarosdomens Jentekor – Lux

Best Remixed Recording

Madonna – “I Rise (Tracy Young’s Pride Intro Radio Remix)”

Best Engineered Album, Non-Classical

Billie Eilish – When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?

Best Historical Album

Pete Seeger – Pete Seeger: The Smithsonian Folkways Collection

Best Album Notes

Steve Greenberg – Stax ’68: A Memphis Story

Best Boxed or Special Limited Edition Package

Various Artists – Woodstock: Back to the Garden – The Definitive 50th Anniversary

Best Recording Package

Chris Cornell – Chris Cornell

Best Song Written for Visual Media

Lady Gaga – “I’ll Never Love Again (Film Version)”

Best Score Soundtrack for Visual Media

Hildur Guðnadóttir – Chernobyl

Best Compilation Soundtrack for Visual Media

Lady Gaga and Bradley Cooper – A Star Is Born