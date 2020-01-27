Breaking: Suspected Fulani herdsmen kill 14 in Plateau community

Fourteen persons were reportedly killed with several others injured when suspected Fulani herdsmen attack Kwatas community in Bokkos LGA in Plateau state on Sunday evening.

While speaking with News Chronicle on phone, a resident who did not want his name mentioned, revealed that “Fulani people went to Kwatas and killed 14 people. It happened in the evening around 6-7 pm. The injured are in the hospital”.

According to him, the attackers had escaped when the community members mobilized to defend themselves. He also stated that the market has been suspended in the area and that security agents have taken control.

Meanwhile, when contacted, the Police Public Relations Officer(PPRO), Plateau state command, Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, did not confirm the report but stated that “we are on our way to the place, I will give you a feedback”.

Barely two weeks ago, suspected herdsmen also attacked and killed 12 locals of Kulben village of Mangu LGA of Plateau state, attracting a lot of condemnation.