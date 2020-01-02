“Fulfil your campaign promises to the people in 2020”, Bishop Ezeofor urges Nigerian leaders

Nigerian leaders have been charged to endeavour in the new year, to fulfil the promises they made to the people during the electioneering campaigns so as to restore the confidence of the electorate in the government.

The Anglican Bishop of Aguata Diocese, Right Reverend Samuel Ezeofor gave the charge while speaking to newsmen at the Cathedral Church of St John, Ekwulobia, Aguata Council Area of Anambra State.

Bishop Ezeofor regretted that in a country that prides itself as the giant of Africa, majority of its citizens still live below poverty level, said over the years, politicians have betrayed the trust of Nigerians by constantly reneging on their promises immediately they assume office.

This he noted, has made it difficult for the people to key into some policies of government that may have positive bearing on their living standards.

“We have not seen anything that can make the people happy. Many do not have food to eat, many are dying. Government has not done enough and the country is no longer safe as incidences of terrorism, kidnap and banditry are now the order of the day”, he said.

According to him, “we can start a new beginning in 2020 with politicians being faithful in fulfilling their promises to the people. They should also remember that they will not be in power forever, hence the need to do right by the people”.

The Anglican Prelate also called for equitable distribution of the people’s common wealth and amenities, across the six geo-political zones of the country, urging the Federal Government to initiate pragmatic policies that will improve the living standard of Nigerians in 2020.