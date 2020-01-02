Taraba gets new Commissioner of Police

Taraba state now has a new Commissioner of Police. He is Ahmed Mohammed Azare.

In a press statement made available to our Correspondent and signed by Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Taraba State, David Misal (DSP), says his appointment followed “the retirement of CP Alkasim Sanusi (fsi) who retired on the 31st December, 2019 from the Nigeria Police Force.

The statement read: “CP. Ahmed Mohammed Azare who has been posted as the 24th Commissioner of Police to the State and reported on 31st December, 2019. He holds B.A in Education from the Bayero University Kano before his deployment to Taraba State. CP. Ahmed Mohammed Azare was the Commissioner of Police in-charge of Servicom Force Headquarters Abuja.

“CP. Ahmed Mohammed Azare was enlisted into the Nigeria Police Force on the 03/03/1990 as cadet Superintendent of Police and rose to the present rank having served in so many formations within the force in various capacities which include DPO Nguru Yobe State, DPO Gwoza Borno State, Area Commander Funtuwa Katsina State, DC CID Kaduna and Kano State etc. He is a professional Police officer with vast experience in policing both within and outside Nigeria”.

According to the statement, the new Commissioner of Police appeals “to the general public to accord him maximum cooperation as he is determined to partner with the communities in pursuing a more effective and vigorous community policing and also to set in an agenda that would proffer solutions to security challenges in the State which ranges from kidnapping, communal conflicts and other violent crimes for better result”.

Also, the “Commissioner of Police pledged to discharge his duty to the people of Taraba State to the best of his ability in consonance with the frame work of the international best practices, respect for human rights and zero tolerance to corruption”.