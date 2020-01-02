Anambra APC berates Obiano for bad governance

The All Progressives Congress (APC), in Anambra has condemned what it called chain indices of maladministration by the Governor Willie Obiano-led APGA regime in the state.

In a New Year Message signed by its Publicity Secretary, Okelo Madukaife, the Anambra State Chapter of the Party called out the Governor for prioritizing #1.35 billion of the State’s meager resources for graft-laden Christmas decorations by the APGA regime in the state.

The Party expressed worry that this is happening in a state where its workers who are one of the least paid in the country, have been asked to wait for the improvement of Internally-Generated Revenue for their wages to increase to the 2019 National Minimum wage level.

The message read; “We know many of you have been given one 25 kg bag apiece of rice and four mini- cups of tinned tomato, hoping that your eyes will be taken off the N1.35 billion racket and the mismanagement and siphoning of funds in Local Governments, where you are not electing your officials, despite the judgement of the Supreme Court in this wise. We know you are seeing potholes on roads built with granite and asphalt being filled with gravel concrete by a government bereft of new ideas, because the support of those who handpicked them against the will of Anambra State has departed from them”.

The party also identified areas of bad governance in the Health sector where it alleged that at least 10 consultants have resigned from the State Teaching Hospital in Amaku-Awka as well as the State’s only Mortgage-driven Home Ownership Company Limited ( AHOCOL) which has been shut down by the Central Bank of Nigeria ( CBN), for lack of capitalisation ,after long notices, ending the hope of many including public servants to own their own houses.

“We urge Anambra people not to feel discouraged but to use the season to reflect on how to make our state live its dreams by standing up to seize our destiny in 2020 LG Elections and 2021 Governorship polls”, the message concluded.

Reacting however to the allegations, Anambra State Commissioner for Information and Public Enlightenment, C-Don Adinuba said it is regrettable that some inelegant politicians have been fabricating all manner stories to create the impression before millions of Anambra people that the state’s resources are not properly managed.

While debunking the allegation, Adinuba wondered how Anambra State that receives a little over #2bn every month can spend N1.3bn on mere decorations, noting that with such spending, the state will certainly not be able to pay salaries and allowances of workers and meet its obligations to contractors.

He continued, “Yet, the Obiano administration is not only up to date in salary payment, it is the only one in the whole country that has paid every worker the 2019 leave allowance. Of course, it is the only administration in the whole federation that has given every worker in the state a bag of rice to celebrate the 2019 Christmas”.