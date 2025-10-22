spot_img
spot_imgspot_img
Search
Subscribe
October 22, 2025 - 10:03 AM

Fuel Scooping Turns Tragic as 35 Die in Niger Tanker Blast

News
— By: Pius Kadon

Fuel Scooping Turns Tragic as 35 Die in Niger Tanker Blast

At least 35 people have been confirmed dead and 46 others injured after a petrol tanker exploded in Essa village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, on Tuesday afternoon.

The tragic incident occurred along the Agaie–Bida Road when residents reportedly rushed to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker that had overturned around 11 a.m. due to the deplorable condition of the road, The News Chronicle gathered.

The vehicle later exploded around 2 p.m., igniting a massive fire that consumed scores of people.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State, Hajiya Aishatu Sa’adu, said rescue teams, villagers, and good Samaritans evacuated the injured to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida.

“We can confirm 35 deaths and 46 injuries. People must desist from scooping fuel—it is a deadly act that has repeatedly cost lives,” she warned, urging the public to “avoid greed and be content with what God has given.”

Sa’adu said the explosion also caused a major traffic gridlock along the busy expressway, further worsened by the poor road condition, which delayed rescue efforts.

Farouk Mohammed Kawo, Chairman of the Tanker Drivers Association, Niger State Chapter, confirmed that the tanker departed from Lagos and was heading north when it fell and caught fire.

Kawo lamented that more than 30 similar accidents had occurred along the same route this month alone, blaming the frequent crashes on the dilapidated state of the road.

He appealed to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago to urgently rehabilitate the Agaie–Bida corridor to prevent further tragedies.

See Photos:

Tanker explosion: 35 k!lled, 40 injured while scooping fuel in Niger State
Tanker explosion: 35 k!lled, 40 injured while scooping fuel in Niger State
Tanker explosion: 35 k!lled, 40 injured while scooping fuel in Niger State
Tanker explosion: 35 k!lled, 40 injured while scooping fuel in Niger State
Previous article
DSS Warns Army of Planned ISWAP Attacks in Ondo, Kogi
Next article
Insecurity: Kwara Shuts 45 Schools as Patigi Communities Protest Killings
Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon
0 0 votes
Article Rating
Subscribe
Notify of
0 Comments
Oldest
Newest Most Voted
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments

Share post:

Subscribe

Latest News

More like this
Related

FAAN Pushes for Global Benchmark as Airports Eye Full ISO Certification by December 

Merit Ugolo Merit Ugolo -
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced...

INEC Announces 2.8 Million Registered Voters for Anambra 2025 Governorship Election

Kenechukwu Ofomah Kenechukwu Ofomah -
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has revealed that...

Tinubu’s Choice of Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro

Bagudu Mohammed Bagudu Mohammed -
The news broke quietly: President Bola Tinubu had appointed...

Insecurity: Kwara Shuts 45 Schools as Patigi Communities Protest Killings

Hassan Haruna Hassan Haruna -
Amid growing insecurity, the Kwara State Government has closed...

Office Address

Block 4 Plot 1368, Vintage Hill Estate Guzape, Cadastral Zone A09

Most Popular

Latest News

FAAN Pushes for Global Benchmark as Airports Eye Full ISO Certification by December 

News 0
The Federal Airports Authority of Nigeria (FAAN) has announced...

INEC Announces 2.8 Million Registered Voters for Anambra 2025 Governorship Election

Politics 0
The Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC has revealed that...

Tinubu’s Choice of Dr. Bernard Mohammed Doro

Opinions 0
The news broke quietly: President Bola Tinubu had appointed...

Subscribe

© 2025 The News Chronicle. All Rights Reserved.

Join us on
For more updates, columns, opinions, etc.
WhatsApp
Join
0
Would love your thoughts, please comment.x
()
x