Fuel Scooping Turns Tragic as 35 Die in Niger Tanker Blast

At least 35 people have been confirmed dead and 46 others injured after a petrol tanker exploded in Essa village, Katcha Local Government Area of Niger State, on Tuesday afternoon.

The tragic incident occurred along the Agaie–Bida Road when residents reportedly rushed to scoop fuel from a fallen tanker that had overturned around 11 a.m. due to the deplorable condition of the road, The News Chronicle gathered.

The vehicle later exploded around 2 p.m., igniting a massive fire that consumed scores of people.

Confirming the incident, Sector Commander of the Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) in Niger State, Hajiya Aishatu Sa’adu, said rescue teams, villagers, and good Samaritans evacuated the injured to the Federal Medical Centre, Bida.

“We can confirm 35 deaths and 46 injuries. People must desist from scooping fuel—it is a deadly act that has repeatedly cost lives,” she warned, urging the public to “avoid greed and be content with what God has given.”

Sa’adu said the explosion also caused a major traffic gridlock along the busy expressway, further worsened by the poor road condition, which delayed rescue efforts.

Farouk Mohammed Kawo, Chairman of the Tanker Drivers Association, Niger State Chapter, confirmed that the tanker departed from Lagos and was heading north when it fell and caught fire.

Kawo lamented that more than 30 similar accidents had occurred along the same route this month alone, blaming the frequent crashes on the dilapidated state of the road.

He appealed to Governor Mohammed Umar Bago to urgently rehabilitate the Agaie–Bida corridor to prevent further tragedies.

See Photos: