DSS Warns Army of Planned ISWAP Attacks in Ondo, Kogi

The Department of State Services (DSS) has warned the Nigerian Army about a possible plan by members of the Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) to launch coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi states.

In a confidential letter addressed to the Commander of the 32 Artillery Brigade in Akure, the DSS said there were “imminent attacks” being planned by the terrorist group. The agency urged the military to increase surveillance and deploy more security personnel to vulnerable areas.

The letter, signed by H. I. Kana on behalf of the State Director of Security, was titled “Imminent Attacks in Ondo State by Members of ISWAP.”

According to the document, the targeted areas in Ondo State include Eriti-Akoko and Oyin-Akoko in Akoko North-West Local Government Area, as well as Owo town in Owo Local Government Area.

“Intelligence confirmed that ISWAP members plan to carry out coordinated attacks on communities in Ondo and Kogi States soon,” the letter said.

“It was also gathered that the group has begun surveillance of potential soft targets in the mentioned locations. Therefore, there is a need to increase security alertness in those areas to prevent any incident,” the DSS added.

The agency called on the army and other security forces to act immediately and advised communities to remain vigilant.

When contacted, the Ondo State Police Public Relations Officer, Mr. Olayinka Ayanlade, confirmed the alert and said the police were already responding to the intelligence.

“That’s part of why we were in Akoko on Sunday. Everyone is taking steps to ensure we are not caught unprepared,” Ayanlade said.

This warning comes more than three years after suspected ISWAP terrorists attacked St. Francis Catholic Church in Owo on June 5, 2022, killing 41 worshippers and injuring many others.

The suspects were later arrested by the DSS and are currently facing trial at the Federal High Court in Abuja.