FRSC Gears Up For “Operation Zero”

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has organized a walking and jogging exercise in Abuja, led by Corps Marshal Shehu Mohammed.

This event aimed to promote teamwork, fitness, and camaraderie among management and staff. The exercise was part of the FRSC’s efforts to foster a healthy and collaborative work environment.

A statement by the entity said under Shehu Mohammed’s leadership, the FRSC has been actively promoting road safety awareness through various initiatives, including sports, fitness exercises, and community engagement. This approach recognizes the importance of physical and mental well-being in enhancing productivity and effectiveness.

During the exercise, the Corps Marshal congratulated Marshals who benefited from the harmonization exercise. He emphasized the expectation of increased commitment and loyalty from these personnel. This encouragement aims to motivate staff to strive for excellence in their duties.

In his closing remarks, Shehu Mohammed highlighted the significance of the walking and jogging exercise. He explained that it was designed to prepare staff for the upcoming Operation Zero and End of Year Activities. This preparation is crucial for ensuring the FRSC’s effectiveness in promoting road safety during the festive season.

