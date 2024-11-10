Yobe to Launch Yellow Fever Vaccination Campaign

Yobe State will begin a mass Yellow Fever vaccination drive on November 12, 2024, across all 17 local government areas.

This initiative is a joint effort by the state’s Primary Healthcare Board, the National Primary Healthcare Development Agency, and several partners.

The 12-day campaign aims to vaccinate 85% of the target population, which includes individuals aged 9 months to 44 years.

The vaccination will take place at health facilities and designated community sites.

The campaign seeks to protect residents from Yellow Fever, a mosquito-borne disease that can cause severe liver damage.

The disease is a major public health concern globally, with over 200,000 cases and 10,000 deaths reported annually.

In preparation for the campaign, the state has conducted training workshops for community engagement and social mobilisation teams to help raise awareness and encourage participation.

The Director of Immunisation, Dr. Umar Chiromari, highlighted the goal of reaching high vaccination coverage for several diseases, including Yellow Fever, Measles, Polio, and HPV.

