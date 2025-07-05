First BRICS Meeting for Nigeria as Tinubu Lands in Rio De Janeiro

President Bola Tinubu has arrived in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, to participate in the 17th Summit of Heads of State and Government for the Global South and Emerging Economic Bloc, which includes Brazil, Russia, India, China, and South Africa (BRICS).

The President’s flight touched down at the Galeao Air Force Base tarmac at 8:45 pm on Friday, where the Galeao Air Force Base Commander coordinated the Guard of Honour.

Brazil’s Deputy Minister for Africa and the Middle East, Ambassador Carlos Sergio Sobral Duarte, and the Deputy Minister for Trade Promotion, Science, Technology, Innovation, and Culture, received President Tinubu.

President Tinubu is in Brazil at the invitation of President Luiz Inacio Lula Da Silva. The Nigerian leader will attend a bilateral meeting hosted by President Lula today, July 5, ahead of the summit on June 6 and 7.

At the BRICS Summit, the President will participate in a plenary session and deliver an address on Nigeria’s ongoing reforms to reposition the economy for global competitiveness.

He will also attract investors to capitalise on the country’s opportunities in agriculture, solid minerals, healthcare, and alternative energy.

The summit’s theme is “Strengthening Global South Cooperation for More Inclusive and Sustainable Governance.” Deliberations will centre on health, Artificial Intelligence, governance, and Climate Change issues.

Ahead of the Leaders’ Summit, the political negotiators of BRICS brainstormed over aligning more commitments to combat socially determined diseases, artificial intelligence governance, and climate finance. Their focus was on providing concrete solutions to the structural challenges faced by the Global South.

State Governors participating in the summit with the President are Hyacinth Alia (Benue), Prince Dapo Abiodun (Ogun), Babajide Sanwo-Olu (Lagos), Sheriff Oborevwori (Delta) and Mohammed Umar Bago (Niger).