From 4th Position To Governor-Elect: 10 Things You Didn’t Know About Hope Uzodinma

Hope Uzodinma was born to the family of Chief Michael Uzodinma – Igwe of Ozuh Omuma and Ezinne Rose Uzodinma in Oru East L.G.A of Imo State in 1959. He is a devout Catholic. He obtained his secondary school certificate from Mgbidi Secondary School, Orlu West in 1982. He holds a bachelor’s degree in international studies and an advanced diploma in transport studies. Prior to launching a successful political career, Uzodinma had a stint in Oil and Gas through his company – SMIEC Chemical Engineering & Construction Company Limited which he used to execute many projects for the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC). In 1993, he was appointed Chairman Imo State Marketing Board. In 1996, he emerged as the President of the Nigerian Amateur Wrestling Association. In 2003, he became the Chairman of the Nigerian Mass Literacy and Non-Formal Education Commission.

Uzodinma, popularly known as ‘Onwa Oyoko’ is no newcomer to politics. In the 2nd republic, he was the youth leader of the defunct National Party of Nigeria (NPN) in Imo State. He unsuccessfully contested the governorship of Imo State on 2 occasions – 2003 & 2007.

Hope was elected into the Nigerian Senate in 2011 as the Senator representing Orlu (Imo West) and served 2 terms of 4 years each. Former Governor Rochas Okorocha – succeeded Uzodinma as the Senator representing Imo West in 2019. The Governor-elect has made 2 missionary journeys down the aisle. Uzodinma’s 1st marriage was to Augusta Uzodinma. The union which crumbled in 1996 produced 5 children including a set of twin girls. 17 years later, Uzodinma married Barrister Chioma Ikeaka. Uzodinma’s first wife famously made tabloid headlines when she asked the Catholic Church to stop the Governor elect’s 2nd Marriage. Barrister Chioma who is set to become Nigeria’s youngest first lady at the age of 29, has 4 children for the Governor-elect including a set of newborn twin girls.

In 2016 blogs were awash with damning allegations labeled against Uzodinma by Ebubeagu Ekenulo, husband of late Hon. Mrs. Ukachi Ekenulo. According to Ekenulo’s lengthy Facebook post, Uzodinma infected his late wife with HIV/AIDS and deceived her out of their marriage.

Uzodinma’s 5 point agenda for Imo State is anchored on ‘Recovery, Reconstruction and Rehabilitation. The manifesto termed ‘agenda for economic survival’ aims to recover Imo State’s assets, rehabilitate/reconstruct critical infrastructure and boost the State’s economy. While unveiling his leadership agenda in 2019, Uzodinma said, “The economy of Imo state was bastardized by the Governor Rochas Okorocha led administration”. Following Uzodinma’s emergence as Governor-elect of Imo state, however, Okorocha congratulated the new Governor and pledged to support his government

Hope Uzodinma’s first act as governor-elect is an order to all financial institutions to refrain from processing any debits from all bank accounts belonging to the Imo State Government.

It can be recalled that Emeka Ihedioha issued an identical directive to financial institutions – 4 days after being sworn in as Governor, in response to his differences with his predecessor – Rochas Okorocha