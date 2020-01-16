Inter-agency synergy, key to success in Nigeria’s security efforts- Vigilante Chief

Collaboration among security agencies has been described as the way forward in the nation’s efforts at battling insecurity to a standstill.

The Chairman, Anambra State Vigilante Services, Retired Commissioner of Police Ikechukwu Aduba gave the view in an exclusive interview with News Chronicle Correspondent in Anambra.

According to the former CP, the country is presently facing numerous security challenges ranging from insurgency and terrorism to banditry, kidnapping, armed robbery among others and independently, no agency can realize its mandate.

“There is no way any single agency can deliver on its mandate. There must be a handshake among the security agencies in terms of intelligence gathering and resource sharing. Antagonism among these agencies will only limit our capacity as a unit. Nigerians are expecting so much from us at this trying time and we cannot afford to fail the people,” Aduba posited.

He described the Vigilante as an integral arm of the security architecture due to its capacity to engage in local investigations and intelligence activities.

According to him, “In Anambra State, lots of crime syndicates have been busted through the intelligence report that the State Vigilante service provided. Because the Police understand that our jobs are complementary, they are ever willing to provide training for our men and this has greatly improved the quality of service we render at the grassroots where we are mainly dominant.”

Aduba, however, stressed the need for the citizens to take ownership of their security by partnering and supporting security agencies especially the vigilante whose jobs are majorly voluntary, adding that only concerted efforts by all concerned will ensure that the country rises above its present security woes.