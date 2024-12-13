Senate Directs FCT Minister Wike to Halt Demolition of Abuja Property – Trending Today

Hello and welcome! In today’s trending news stories;

1. The Nigerian Senate has directed Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Minister Nyesom Wike to halt property demolitions in Abuja amid concerns over alleged irregularities and hardships caused by the exercise. An ad hoc committee, led by Deputy Senate President Senator Jibrin Barau, will investigate the matter and report back within two weeks. The resolution followed a motion by Senator Ireti Kingibe (LP – FCT), who cited property losses worth billions of naira due to demolitions lacking due process. Despite some senators urging caution before issuing directives, the Senate agreed to suspend demolitions until the investigation concludes. In response, Wike defended his administration’s actions, dismissing land-grabbing allegations and vowing to revoke undeveloped lands with unpaid ground rents. He also announced plans to build 12 new police divisions and provided 100 operational vehicles to security agencies to boost safety during the festive season. FCT Commissioner of Police Olatunji Disu pledged effective vehicle use for enhanced security.

2. Abiola Kayode, 37, has been extradited from Ghana to Nebraska, U.S., to face charges related to a $6 million Business Email Compromise (BEC) cyber fraud scheme. Ghanaian authorities arrested him in April 2023 following a U.S. extradition request. He made his initial court appearance on December 11, 2024, where he was ordered to remain in custody pending trial. The indictment alleges Kayode and his co-conspirators used spoofed email accounts to impersonate business executives and direct fraudulent wire transfers. Kayode reportedly supplied bank account details linked to internet romance scam victims. Several co-conspirators have already been sentenced, including Adewale Aniyeloye, Pelumi Fawehinmi, Onome Ijomone, and Alex Ogunshakin, receiving prison terms and restitution orders. FBI Omaha Special Agent Eugene Kowel reaffirmed the U.S. commitment to dismantling cyber-criminal networks with international law enforcement collaboration.

3. Queen Dami, the estranged wife of the late Alaafin of Oyo, has publicly ended her two-year relationship with controversial singer Portable after a heated live Instagram session. During the session, Portable scolded Dami for being online, sparking a quarrel that escalated into mutual accusations on social media. Portable claimed he supported Dami financially but ended the relationship due to her alleged misconduct and manipulation attempts. He also accused her of being violent and linked her to the late Alaafin’s death. Dami denied Portable’s accusations, stating he was abusive, controlling, and never committed to her. She criticized the living conditions he provided and revealed that she endured constant beatings and threats from him. Their tumultuous relationship previously made headlines when Portable confirmed their romance in 2023, following Dami’s past departure and return to the Alaafin’s palace before his death.

4. Nigeria’s Ademola Lookman has been shortlisted for the 2024 CAF Men’s Player of the Year award, announced by the Confederation of African Football (CAF). He is the only Nigerian among five nominees, including Simon Adingra (Côte d’Ivoire), Serhou Guirassy (Guinea), Achraf Hakimi (Morocco), and Ronwen Williams (South Africa). The winner will be unveiled during a ceremony at the Palais des Congrès in Marrakech, Morocco. The CAF Men’s Player of the Year award, established by France Football in 1970 and later taken over by CAF in 1992, has honored Africa’s top footballers. Notable past winners include Salif Keïta, Abedi Pele, George Weah, Samuel Eto’o, Yaya Touré, Mohamed Salah, and Sadio Mané. Eto’o and Touré hold the record with four titles each, with Touré winning consecutively from 2011 to 2014.

