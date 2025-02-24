Nigerian Player Dies in Uganda After Horrific Motorcycle Accident

Vipers SC, a Ugandan-based club has announced the death of a Nigerian player.

Abubakar Lawan died in a tragic motorcycle accident in the early hours of this morning.

“We are deeply saddened to announce the sudden and untimely passing of our beloved player, Abubakar Lawal, who left us this morning.

“His body has been transferred to a medical facility for postmortem examination. Funeral arrangements will be communicated in due course.

Our thoughts and prayers are with Lawal’s family, club fans, friends and loved ones during this difficult time.”

Abubakar was a well-known name in the NPFL, having played for Kano Pillars and Nasarawa United before his move to Uganda.

Wikki Tourists has also confirmed his death and expressed their condolences to the family of the deceased.