Former Deputy Governor of Delta State, Prof. Amos Utuama has passed on.

Prof Amos Utuama, who was deputy governor of the state from 2007 to 2015, died after a protracted illness in the early hours of Saturday November 2nd in Lagos.

The 77-year-old was deputy to former Governor Emmanuel Uduaghan for eight years.

