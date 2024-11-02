Kika Osunde Hints at Being Engaged to Famous Dubai Based Influencer, Mr Moudz

There are indications that popular hair entrepreneur and lifestyle influencer, Kika Osunde, is engaged to renowned Dubai-based lifestyle influencer, Mahmoud Sidani popularly known as Mr Moudz.

Mahmoud shared a photo of Kika’s hand with a stunning engagement ring and captioned the photo ‘’Forever my love’’.

Meanwhile, Kika has equally gone on her Snapchat to acknowledge congratulatory messages from her fans who are excited at the news of their engagement.

Mahmoud is from Beirut, Lebanon but was raised in Saudi Arabia.

He prides himself as the top male fashion lifestyle influencer in the middle east.

