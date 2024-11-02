FCT Committee Authorises N33.24 Billion For Abuja’s New Infrastructure Projects

Contracts worth N33.24 billion have been approved by the Federal Capital Executive Committee for projects that would be finished in Abuja over the course of the upcoming year.

The permission was given at the committee’s ninth meeting in Abuja, which was presided over by FCT Minister Mr Nyesom Wike. Major contracts include major enhancements to airport infrastructure, accommodation for educational staff, fuel supply for critical facilities, and transit access.

Mr. Chidi Amadi, the Minister’s chief of staff, underlined the administration’s commitment to providing essential services to citizens of the Federal Capital Territory.

Following the meeting, Amadi told reporters, “These contracts represent our commitment to ensure the FCT meets its critical infrastructure needs.”

The Transportation Secretariat’s Mandate Secretary, Dr. Chinedum Elechi, revealed that N7.22 billion had been set aside for the construction of access roads leading to the Mabushi and Kugbo Bus and Taxi Terminals.

Elechi clarified that the need for more access roads resulted from the successful advancement of these terminals, which were first contracted in May.

“It became evident that in order to streamline transport flow, an access road connecting the terminals with main roads was required,” he stated.

Planet Projects Ltd. has been given the road construction project, which should be finished in 12 weeks.

Purchasing fuel

The committee authorised the purchase of 40,250 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 120,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil (Diesel) for the Wupa Basin Sewage Treatment Plant in order to support critical facility operations. The N2.92 billion deal, which covers a 12-month supply to maintain plant functions, was given to Safah and Fresh Ltd.

In order to maintain water services throughout the FCT, N638,550 was also approved for 400,000 litres of fuel for the Lower Usuma Dam Water Treatment Plant.

The EFCC road

The committee authorised N7.83 billion to build an access road to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) Academy in Giri District as part of their continued commitment to regional accessibility.

Levant Construction Ltd. has been given the job, which should be finished in nine months.

Additionally, Austlinks Energy Services Ltd. has been given a N2.19 billion contract to construct 10 new staff quarters for the Nigerian Law School in Bwari, Abuja.

“This will enhance the institution’s operations and provide essential housing for staff,” stated Mr. Shehu Ahmad, Executive Secretary of the FCT Development Authority.

Airport facilities

The committee authorised a N9.88 billion contract for Julius Berger to repair and rebuild the Bill Clinton Road connection to the Presidential Wing of Nnamdi Azikiwe International Airport in order to strengthen Abuja’s airport infrastructure.

Improvements to the hanger, taxiway, and apron of the Presidential Wing are also included in the contract. According to Mr. Ahmad, the project should be finished in six months.

“This will improve the capacity of our airport and enable more efficient government operations.”

Office supplies for legal secretariat

The committee set aside N605.94 million for the purchase of utility cars, office supplies, and furnishings for the Legal Secretariat’s new location in order to improve operating efficiency.

Mr. Gardiya Bawa, the Permanent Secretary and Solicitor General of the Legal Secretariat, stated,

“These resources are essential to our department’s seamless operation and the effective provision of legal services.”

