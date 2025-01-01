Former Advisor to President Mobutu Sese Seko Spotted Begging on Kinshasa Streets

Former presidential advisor who served under the late President Mobutu Sese Seko of Zaire (now the Democratic Republic of Congo) was reportedly seen begging on the streets of Kinshasa in 2020.

This individual, who previously held a position of influence and prestige during Mobutu’s long rule, now finds himself struggling to survive in the same country he once helped govern.

The sight of the former advisor in such a state highlights the harsh realities of life after political upheaval, as well as the challenges faced by former high-ranking officials when regimes change or political power is lost.

Mobutu Sese Seko ruled Zaire from 1965 until his ousting in 1997, a period marked by allegations of corruption and mismanagement that left the country in economic disarray.

The fate of his close allies and advisors has varied widely, with some managing to rebuild their lives, while others have faced hardships in the years since his fall.

The story serves as a poignant reminder of how power can be fleeting and underscores the importance of addressing issues like social safety nets and support for vulnerable populations in post-conflict nations.

