Borno Police Recover Explosives, Arrest 721 Suspects in 2024

The Borno State Police Command has reported significant achievements in 2024, including the recovery of 18 unexploded explosive devices and the arrest of 721 suspects for various crimes.

During a year-end briefing in Maiduguri on Tuesday, the Commissioner of Police, Yusufu Lawal, highlighted the command’s progress in tackling crime and enhancing public safety across the state.

“This year, we arrested 721 suspects involved in crimes such as armed robbery, kidnapping, theft, and sexual and gender-based violence (SGBV),” Lawal said. “We also recovered 18 unexploded explosive devices, 13 stolen vehicles and tricycles, six firearms, a large quantity of drugs, and other illegal items.”

The commissioner credited the success to proactive policing strategies that have improved security in Maiduguri and other towns.

He emphasized the command’s commitment to reducing crime by 30% by 2025, in line with the Inspector-General of Police’s goals.

Lawal expressed gratitude to the state government for supporting the police by renovating stations and accommodations in areas like Pulka, Gwoza, Monguno, Banki, and Benisheikh. “This support boosts officers’ morale and enhances their performance,” he added.

The commissioner also praised Governor Babagana Zulum for enacting the Borno State Penal Code Law 2023 and adopting the Administration of Criminal Justice Act and Violence Against Persons Prohibition Act. These laws, he said, have streamlined the prosecution of offenders.

Looking ahead to 2025, Lawal pledged that the police would align their efforts with the state’s 10-year strategic plan to resettle displaced communities and strengthen resilience among returning residents.

“Our focus will remain on community-driven policing to support these objectives,” he assured.

