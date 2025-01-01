President Bola Tinubu Ranked Third Most Corrupt Leader by OCCRP

President Bola Tinubu of Nigeria has been ranked as the third most corrupt leader in the world by the Organised Crime and Corruption Reporting Project (OCCRP), on Tuesday.

The ranking followed a global call for nominations to spotlight individuals accused of fostering criminal activities and worsening poverty.

Kenyan President William Ruto topped the list, followed by former Indonesian President Joko Widodo in second place.

Tinubu ranked third. However, the main “Person of the Year” title was awarded to Syria’s former leader, Bashar al-Assad, who fled to Russia after being ousted.

The OCCRP, which works with investigative journalists and activists worldwide, emphasized the importance of public awareness and outrage over corruption in its selection process.

According to People’s Gazette, Tinubu, 72, has been accused of enabling corruption in Nigeria.

As Lagos State governor from 1999 to 2003, he allegedly amassed vast wealth for himself and his family.

Since becoming Nigeria’s president in May 2023, Tinubu has faced criticism for awarding a multitrillion-naira road project to a company owned by his son.

The Abuja-Calabar road project raised concerns about continued corruption under his administration.

Other allegations include his past as a cocaine dealer in Chicago and accusations of certificate forgery shortly after his inauguration.

Tinubu has consistently denied all allegations of corruption.

