Foreign Pilots Secretly Supplies Boko Haram with Weapons and Cash -Ex-Minister Akinyemi

Former Nigerian Minister of Foreign Affairs, Professor Bolaji Akinyemi, made a shocking revelation about the funding of Boko Haram Terrorists on Monday.

He claimed that white pilots were seen delivering weapons and money to the terrorist group under the cover of night in North East.

Akinyemi made this statement during an interview on Arise TV News while responding to allegations by US Congressman Scott Perry.

Perry, speaking at a US congressional hearing last Thursday, alleged that nearly $697 million in American aid had been diverted to terrorist organizations, including Boko Haram, ISIS, and Al-Qaeda.

Recalling his time on the Boko Haram committee, Akinyemi shared reports from villagers who said they witnessed helicopters landing at night, piloted by white men, and unloading weapons, money, and supplies for Boko Haram.

“These villagers had no reason to lie. They didn’t know who these white people were. At first, we suspected the French, but now an American Congressman suggests the US was involved,” Akinyemi stated.

He also pointed out that the Obama administration had refused to sell arms to Nigeria, citing human rights concerns. However, he questioned the contradiction of alleged US involvement in arming Boko Haram while officially restricting assistance to Nigeria’s government.