Senator Girei blast Babachir Lawal, Says He Doesn't Speak for the North

Senator Abubakar Girei has condemned former Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF), Babachir David Lawal, for claiming that the North will not support President Bola Tinubu’s re-election bid in 2027.

In an interview with Newsmen, Girei dismissed Lawal’s statement, insisting that the North will fully support Tinubu and ensure his victory. He accused Lawal of being politically irrelevant and labeled him a “rabble-rouser” and a “social media gadfly.”

Lawal had previously stated that unless Tinubu appeases the North, he might lose their support in the next election. However, Girei rejected this claim, arguing that Tinubu is a skilled politician who would not entertain individuals like Lawal.

According to Girei, Tinubu’s re-election in 2027 is already assured, as the North will rally behind him. He urged Lawal to stop making divisive statements and allow the president to focus on governance.

“The campaign period is over. Tinubu won the 2023 election, and he is now focused on fulfilling his mandate. If Lawal wants to challenge him, he should prepare for the 2027 elections instead of speaking on behalf of the North, which has its platforms for expressing its views,” Girei stated.

He also noted that Tinubu still has over two years to consolidate his administration’s progress. Girei highlighted the government’s achievements so far, including improvements in security, stabilization of the petroleum sector, and strengthening the naira.

He added that food inflation decreases as farmers return to their fields, and government initiatives like student loans and social welfare programs are gaining traction.

While acknowledging Lawal’s frustrations, Girei advised him to wait for the 2027 campaign season when the success of Tinubu’s administration will be more evident.