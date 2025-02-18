CBN to Boost Financial Access for Underserved Nigerians – Cardoso

Olayemi Cardoso, the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN), has reiterated the central bank’s dedication to using technology and digitization to improve financial access for marginalized groups, especially women.

Cardoso stressed the value of mobile money services and other digital financial tools in expanding financial inclusion throughout Nigeria while speaking at the Inaugural Economic Policy Conference for Emerging Market Economies in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, which was hosted by the Saudi Ministry of Finance and the International Monetary Fund (IMF) Regional Office.

Cardoso said in a message published on Monday on CBN’s official X (formerly Twitter) account: “Digitalization is key to Nigeria’s financial inclusion efforts! With mobile money services and tech-driven solutions, the CBN aims to expand financial access for underserved communities, particularly women.”

Developing the Financial Industry

In addition to highlighting financial inclusion, the CBN governor emphasized the current banking sector recapitalization process and its significance in bolstering financial institutions’ stability and resilience.

Cardoso claims that the CBN’s objective for recapitalization is to bolster Nigeria’s financial industry and ensure that banks are prepared to withstand future crises.

Banks must increase their capital base in accordance with the recapitalization regulation introduced earlier this year to reduce systemic risks and improve their capacity to sustain economic growth.

Economic Prospects and Policy Reforms

Cardoso added that although Nigeria has enacted strict economic regulations, these actions are starting to have a good impact.

He said, “Nigeria’s difficult but essential policy choices are paying off.”

Since coming to power, the Cardoso-led CBN has advocated for inflation control policies, a more market-driven foreign currency system, and banking sector reforms to rebuild trust in Nigeria’s financial system.

Recall that in January 2025, the CBN informed the House of Representatives Ad-hoc Committee to look into the disengagement of 1000 employees of the apex bank that “the entire world is going through a process of digitizing its operations” through Mr. Bala Bello, Deputy Director of Corporate Service.

Following that, a great deal of opportunity is created, in addition to a great deal of redundancy. Furthermore, there have been cases where employees have freely asked to leave the bank voluntarily. Furthermore, other organizations have taken that action before the central bank.

Why this is important: