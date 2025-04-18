Europa League: Man United Edge Lyon in 9-Goal Thriller to Reach Semis

Manchester United sealed their place in the UEFA Europa League semi-finals after a sensational 5-4 victory over Lyon in a dramatic second-leg clash at Old Trafford.

United took a commanding 2-0 lead into halftime, courtesy of goals from Manuel Ugarte early on and Diogo Dalot just before the break.

However, Lyon showed great resilience in the second half, clawing their way back to 2-2 by the 78th minute, sending the match into extra time.

Despite being reduced to ten men, Lyon stunned the home crowd by netting twice in extra time to take a 4-2 lead. But United weren’t done yet.

In a breathtaking final stretch, the Red Devils fired in three goals within six minutes to complete a remarkable comeback and secure a historic 5-4 win. Coupled with their 1-0 first-leg triumph, United advanced to the last four, remaining unbeaten throughout the tournament so far.

Elsewhere, Tottenham Hotspur booked their semi-final ticket with a narrow 1-0 away win over Eintracht Frankfurt, progressing 2-1 on aggregate after a 1-1 draw in the first leg.

Atletico Club also advanced after a solid 2-0 aggregate win over Rangers, while Lazio bowed out on penalties to Bodo Glimt despite a 3-1 victory in the return leg.