Sunday Reflections: Be a messenger of peace 

✠ A reading from the Holy Gospel according to Luke 10:1-12, 17-20

At that time, the Lord appointed seventy-two others whom he sent ahead of him in pairs to every town and place he intended to visit. He said to them, “The harvest is abundant, but the laborers are few; so ask the master of the harvest to send out laborers for his harvest. Go on your way; behold, I am sending you like lambs among wolves.

Carry no money bag, no sack, no sandals; and greet no one along the way. Into whatever house you enter, first say, ‘Peace to this household.’ If a peaceful person lives there, your peace will rest on him; but if not, it will return to you. Stay in the same house and eat and drink what is offered to you, for the labourer deserves his payment. Do not move about from one house to another.

Whatever town you enter and they welcome you, eat what is set before you, cure the sick in it, and say to them, ‘The kingdom of God is at hand for you.’ Whatever town you enter and they do not receive you, go out into the streets and say, ‘The dust of your town that clings to our feet, even that we shake off against you.’ Yet know this: the kingdom of God is at hand.

I tell you, it will be more tolerable for Sodom on that day than for that town.” The seventy-two returned rejoicing and said, “Lord, even the demons are subject to us because of your name.” Jesus said, “I have observed Satan fall like lightning from the sky. Behold, I have given you the power to ‘tread upon serpents’ and scorpions and upon the full force of the enemy, and nothing will harm you. Nevertheless, do not rejoice because the spirits are subject to you, but rejoice because your names are written in heaven”

1. This sunday’s first reading taken from Isaiah (66, 10-14) gives us the key to understanding the gospel. To the Israelites who returned from exile, Isaiah made a prophecy of restoration, of riches, of prosperity, telling them that God will send peace flowing like a river upon Jerusalem. At that time, their greatest need was peace shalom. Today, our greatest need in the world is peace. That was why the first word of Pope Leo XIV on 8th May when he appeared as a pope for the first time was: “Peace be with you.” Sometimes, in 2023, the European Union voted about 40 billion US dollars as arms aid to Ukraine. I reacted to this with a write-up titled, “I need peace, not arms.” Today, an average person in Ukrain, Palestine, Sudan, or DR Congo will say the same thing. Humanity needs peace, not arms.

2. In today’s gospel, Jesus who already sent out the 12 apostles (symbol of 12 tribes of Israel) to the people of Israel now sends out 72 disciples (symbol of universality) to go and announce the good news to all people who were in need of good news. He first of all told them that much needed to be done and that the labourers were few. This should, therefore, condition their attitude to the mission. This explains why they should be simple and urgent in their movement: prayer to the Lord of harvest, no excess luggage, no socialization. They just have to move. They do not need to teach a lot of doctrines. The most important teaching they have to give is to announce peace by their words and actions. It was for this reason that they were sent in pairs.

3. The first word of the disciples to any family or town is “peace be with you.” This greeting of peace is more important than healing the sick or preaching the word. That was why it had to be the first act. To those who receive them, they will impart their peace, eat what they are offered, and heal their sicknesses. To those who refuse to accept them, they should not fight. They should just tell them that the kingdom of God has come, a kingdom of peace and goodness and not of wars and conflicts.

4. Like lambs in the midst of wolves, that is, peaceful and vulnerable, the disciples went, putting their trust in their master. They were surprised that the name of Jesus carried them through, leading them to bring relief to the sick and deliverance for those possessed by demons. They came back full of joy because they remained peaceful and offered peace to those they encountered. The instruction of Jesus, the Prince of Peace, and experience of the disciples confirm the following:

> •Much material things are not needed to be a messenger of peace. • There is a great reward for those who announce the kingdom of peace and who work for peace • Things that do not promote peace must be avoided when working as a messenger of peace.

5. Jesus wants peace to reign in families and in towns, but this cannot happen unless you accept to become a messenger of peace in your family and town. People complain of too much suffering in Nigeria today. It is because there is no peace. The Romans used to say: “If you want peace, prepare for war.” This military peace that is gained through war was what destroyed the roman empire. War can never give peace. If we want peace, we must work for it through the promotion of justice and love among people. Blessed are the peace maker, for they shall be called sons and daughters of God.