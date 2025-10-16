Finally, Obi Sued Me, I’ll Expose His Secrets in Court— Adeyanju Reacts to ₦1.5bn Defamation Suit

The 2023 Labour Party presidential candidate and former Anambra State Governor, Peter Obi, has filed a ₦1.5 billion defamation lawsuit against Abuja-based activist and lawyer, Deji Adeyanju.

Court documents shared by Adeyanju on Wednesday revealed that the suit was lodged at the High Court of Anambra State, sitting in Onitsha.

Obi’s legal action follows a series of social media posts by Adeyanju, which the former governor described as false, malicious, and damaging to his reputation.

In August, Obi’s lawyer, Alex Ejesieme (SAN), had issued a pre-litigation letter accusing Adeyanju of repeatedly portraying his client as corrupt, fraudulent, and a religious bigot. The posts, according to Obi’s camp, were part of a long-running smear campaign dating back to 2022 aimed at tarnishing his image both locally and internationally.

Among Adeyanju’s claims were allegations that Obi diverted Anambra State funds into family businesses, attempted to bribe him after a private meeting, and used religion to sway voters during the 2023 presidential race all of which Obi’s team insists are “false and contrived.” The News Chronicle gathered.

In the writ of summons dated October 3, Obi is seeking several declarations and restraining orders against Adeyanju for allegedly publishing “baseless and defamatory” statements across X (formerly Twitter), Facebook, and Instagram.

The former governor is asking the court to:

Declare Adeyanju’s publications defamatory.

Compel him to apologize publicly across his social media handles and in three national newspapers, as well as on Channels TV, TVC News, and Arise News.

Order the retraction and deletion of all posts labeling him as a “religious bigot,” “fraud,” “scum,” or “political prostitute.”

Grant a perpetual injunction restraining Adeyanju from publishing any further defamatory material.

Obi is also demanding ₦1 billion in general damages and ₦500 million in aggravated damages, in addition to legal costs and 18 percent annual interest on the judgment sum until full payment.

Reacting to the development on his X handle, Adeyanju confirmed receipt of the court summons, saying:

“Finally, Peter Obi has sued me. I’m actually happy and relieved that he didn’t chicken out in the end. He dragged me all the way to Anambra State, even though he’s mostly in Abuja. But no shaking we move. I will prove in court that Peter Obi is corrupt, a bigot, and a fraud. You will all be entertained, I promise.”