Taraba Varsity Dissolves SUG Over Students’ Week Scandal

The management of Taraba State University (TSU), Talingo has suspended the institution’s Students’ Union Government (SUG) following reported cases of misconduct during the 2025 Students’ Week celebration.

In a press statement signed by the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Sunday Paul Bako, and issued on Monday, October 14, 2025, the university expressed deep concern over what it described as “inappropriate behaviours that do not reflect the values and standards of the university.”

According to the statement, the decision came after an emergency management meeting held on Monday, October 13, where officials deliberated extensively on a series of incidents that marred the annual student event.

“The regrettable events were traced to lapses in the coordination and supervision of activities under the current SUG administration,” the part of the statement read.

“Consequently, the Students’ Union Government has been suspended with immediate effect, pending a comprehensive review and reorganisation.”

The management further revealed plans to introduce a revised structure for student representation aimed at promoting inclusiveness, accountability, and order on campus.

It also stated that all individuals identified as having participated in the action that misrepresented the university’s values would face disciplinary measures according to established regulations.

“Those found to have engaged in acts with criminal implications have been apprehended and will be handed over to relevant state authorities for investigation and prosecution where applicable,” the Vice-Chancellor added.

Reaffirming its commitment to discipline and academic excellence, the management emphasized that TSU remains devoted to “upholding the integrity of Taraba State University and ensuring that students are trained in both character and learning.”

Professor Bako concluded by appreciating the understanding and cooperation of the university community and public, promising that management will continue to promote moral responsibility and high ethical standards among its students.