Borno Governor Urges Fair Access to Electricity, Supports National Power Reforms

Borno State Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum, has called on the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu, to focus on making electricity more accessible to vulnerable communities.

Speaking at the 6th National Council on Power (NACOP) summit held in Maiduguri on Thursday, Zulum emphasized that electricity should not be treated purely as a profit-making business.

“Electricity is more than just wires and transformers it represents dignity, economic opportunity, health, education, and the right of every child to dream,” the Governor said.

Zulum stressed that energy should be seen as a public service. While not fully supporting blanket subsidies, he urged the Federal Government to provide targeted support for low-income areas to help protect the most vulnerable.

He thanked Minister Adelabu for his commitment and openness, and also expressed gratitude to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu for various power sector interventions in Borno State.

These include the completion of a 7.5MVA substation at the University of Maiduguri, rehabilitation of the 132/33kV substations, a new substation at the College of Agriculture in Damboa, and a newly completed 1×32.5MVA transmission station in Bama.

Earlier, Minister Adelabu highlighted the achievements under President Tinubu’s administration and thanked the Governor and the people of Borno for their warm hospitality during the summit.

The event was attended by several dignitaries including Senate Chief Whip Barr. Mohammed Tahir Monguno, state and national lawmakers, the Shehu of Borno Abubakar Umar Garbai, APC State Chairman Hon. Bello Ayuba, SSG Alhaji Bukar Tijani, Acting Chief of Staff Dr. Babagana Mustapha Mallumbe, and senior officials from the Federal Ministry of Power and Borno State Government.

In addition, Governor Zulum announced that Borno State is aligning with the Federal Government to implement national power sector reforms at the state level.

Despite the security and infrastructure challenges the state has faced, Zulum noted significant progress, including expanded off grid power solutions, pilot energy projects, and partnerships with the Transmission Company of Nigeria (TCN) to improve grid stability.

“Our administration has also provided security and logistical support to protect critical power infrastructure. These efforts have helped stabilize electricity supply in many parts of the state,” he added.

Governor Zulum reaffirmed his administration’s commitment to supporting the national agenda for improved and inclusive power supply across Nigeria.