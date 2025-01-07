Ice Prince Called Out by Baby Mama for Neglecting Their Son

Nigerian rapper Panshak Zamani, popularly known as Ice Prince, has been publicly accused by his baby mama, Maimah, of neglecting their 12-year-old son, Jamal.

In a series of Instagram posts, Maimah revealed her frustrations, claiming that Ice Prince has consistently failed to support their son emotionally, physically, and financially since he was born.

According to Maimah, the rapper recently suggested that Jamal could live with his family in Jos if she couldn’t provide a home for him. This came after she asked him to help cover half of her rent since their son lives with her.

She also alleged that Ice Prince often waits for her to argue and shout before arranging for someone to take Jamal to the hospital when he falls ill.

To make matters worse, Maimah disclosed that Jamal started a new school term without clean clothes, water, or basic provisions, even though he was supposedly under his father’s care.

In her emotional post, Maimah said:

“A child I raised for 12 years. I’ve left him for you, Panshak. Yet you neglect this boy emotionally, physically, and financially. We will all reap what we sow.”

She continued, calling out the rapper’s behavior:

“I wanted this on record so everyone knows what kind of person you are. All that fake humility is a farce. You are a damaged, terrible person at your core. You have one child, and you can’t do right by him.”

Maimah explained that she initially took down her posts after someone she respected called her, hoping for a resolution.

However, she felt compelled to speak up again, stating that all she wants is for Ice Prince to step up and do the right thing for their son.

