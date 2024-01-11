FG To Install CCTVs On Nine Highways

Minister of Works David Umahi has ordered the incorporation of advanced tech like CCTV cameras and solar lighting on nine major highways managed by private investors through the Highway Development and Management Initiative.

This move aims to bolster security and improve transportation efficiency.

The initiative, established in May 2023, involves a Public-Private Partnership to upgrade highways, generate substantial revenue, and boost economic activities.

Despite an initial delay in the project commencement, Umahi’s recent directive emphasizes expediting the implementation process.

He emphasized the need for transparency, adherence to standards, and efficiency in contract negotiations.

Additionally, he highlighted the importance of reviewing project scope and costs, aligning with current economic dynamics and the administration’s policies.

Umahi stressed the necessity of providing alternative routes before tolling roads, ensuring conformity with ministry design standards to avoid public resistance.

He mandated the inclusion of CCTV, solar lighting, and enhanced security measures to ensure safer highways.

To expedite the Highway Development and Management Initiative, three committees – focused on scoping and design, financial aspects, and due diligence and agreement review – have been instituted by the minister.

Umahi urged a swift resolution to bureaucratic processes, aiming to hand over project sites to serious contractors by March 2024.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...