How EFCC stopped electoral fraud in the 2023 general election – INEC

The Resident Electoral Commissioner, REC, of the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, in charge of Kaduna State, Mallam Aminu Kasimu Idris, on Wednesday, commended the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, EFCC, on its role in curbing electoral fraud.

He gave the commendation in Kaduna while on a courtesy visit to the Kaduna Zonal Command of the Commission.

According to him, “EFCC has no doubt helped tremendously in curbing election fraud in the last elections, the Commission is a major stakeholder to INEC, because of the vital role it played during the last electioneering exercise which was successful”.

Idris said the EFCC brought orderliness, peace and calm which brought credibility to the overall success of the elections.

He also said the visit was to seek increased collaboration with the EFCC in the upcoming bye-elections in six Local Government Areas in Kaduna State. He said the collaboration will strengthen institutional relationships between the two Commissions.

Responding, Kaduna Acting Zonal Commander, Assistant Commander of the EFCC, ACE I Aisha Abubakar, appreciated the Resident Commissioner’s visit and assured him of the EFCC’s readiness to continuously partner with INEC not only in election matters but whenever the need arises.

Abubakar reiterated that collaboration was one of the core values of the EFCC, maintaining the fight against corruption cannot be a one man’s show.

She assured INEC of the Commission’s full support, cooperation and collaboration whenever they are needed.

