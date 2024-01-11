Sadiya Umar Farouq: ICPC recovers N50 billion from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs

The Independent Corrupt Practices and Other Related Offences Commission (ICPC) reportedly prevented the embezzlement of N50 billion designated for vulnerable citizens during the time Sadiya Umar-Farouq served as Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Alleviation.

Between July and August 2023, the ICPC, led by former Chairman Bolaji Owasanoye, successfully recovered the substantial sum.

This money, which faced potential diversion into private accounts, was detected and stopped by the ICPC.

The funds were subsequently transferred to the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) during the transition period from the administration of former President Muhammadu Buhari and Umar-Farouq to the tenure of President Bola Tinubu.

The recovered funds, according to sources, were handed over to the Federal Government under President Tinubu’s leadership.

This action transpired when the appointment of a new Minister of Humanitarian Affairs had not yet taken place.

President Tinubu, upon the appointment of the suspended Minister Betta Edu, instructed the Accountant-General of the Federation to return the money to the ministry.

It was intended as part of the Infrastructure Support Fund for the 36 states and the Federal Capital Territory, aimed at mitigating the impact of the fuel subsidy removal.

The refunded sum is linked to the alleged laundering of N44 billion in the National Social Investment Programme Agency, along with N585 million authorized by Edu for disbursement.

During the period of naira scarcity between late 2022 and 2023, ICPC, led by Prof Owasanoye, intervened by blocking and recovering N50 billion from the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs.

Initially, N32 billion was blocked and recovered, and upon further investigation, an additional N18 billion was discovered and retrieved.

The ICPC revealed that these funds were intended for the vulnerable and impoverished citizens but could not be distributed by the ministry due to currency scarcity during the naira redesign period.

The recovered money was deposited into the government’s coffers between July and August 2023.

Attempted unauthorized disbursement into private accounts by some ministry officials during the period when the former minister was inactive prompted the ICPC to promptly intervene and recover the funds.

Subsequently, President Tinubu’s announcement of the Infrastructure Support Fund for states and the Federal Capital Territory led to the government channeling the money into the Humanitarian Affairs Ministry under Betta Edu for poverty alleviation projects.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...