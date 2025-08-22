spot_img
FG, States, LGs Share N2 Trillion July Revenue– FAAC

News
— By: Pius Kadon

FG, States, LGs Share N2 Trillion July Revenue – FAAC

The three tiers of government, federal, state, and local councils, on Thursday shared a total of N2.001 trillion from the Federation Account as revenue for July 2025.

The disbursement was confirmed at the Federation Account Allocation Committee (FAAC) meeting held in Abuja, where a communiqué detailed the breakdown of funds.

The revenue pool comprised N1.283 trillion statutory revenue, N640.61 billion from VAT, N37.60 billion from Electronic Money Transfer Levy (EMTL), and N39.75 billion from exchange difference; The News Chronicle gathered.

Out of the total distributable revenue:

  • Federal Government received N735.08 billion

  • States got N660.35 billion

  • Local Councils collected N485.04 billion

  • Oil-producing states shared N120.36 billion as 13% derivation

Gross Revenue Declines

FAAC disclosed that gross statutory revenue for July stood at N3.07 trillion, down N415.11 billion from June’s N3.49 trillion. However, VAT collection rose slightly to N687.94 billion, compared to N678.16 billion in June.

Breakdown of Key Components

  • Statutory Revenue (N1.283trn): FG – N613.81bn; States – N311.33bn; LGs – N240.02bn; Derivation – N117.71bn

  • VAT (N640.61bn): FG – N96.09bn; States – N320.31bn; LGs – N224.21bn

  • EMTL (N37.60bn): FG – N5.64bn; States – N18.80bn; LGs – N13.16bn

  • Exchange Difference (N39.75bn): FG – N19.54bn; States – N9.91bn; LGs – N7.64bn; Derivation – N2.64bn

Revenue Trends

FAAC noted that collections from Petroleum Profit Tax (PPT), Oil and Gas Royalties, EMTL, and Excise Duties recorded significant increases, while VAT and Import Duty rose marginally. Companies Income Tax (CIT) and CET levies declined during the period.

Pius Kadon
Pius Kadon

