FG Ordered to Pay ₦90 Million as ECOWAS Court Rules in Favor of Glory Okolie

On Thursday, November 21, the ECOWAS Court of Justice delivered a landmark judgment, ordering the Federal Government of Nigeria to pay a total of ₦90 million in compensation to Glory Okolie, a 24-year-old Nigerian student, for her unlawful detention and maltreatment by the Nigeria Police Force (NPF).

Okolie, who was arrested on June 13, 2021, and detained for 248 days without judicial authorization, endured forced labor, physical abuse, and the denial of legal representation while in police custody. The Intelligence Response Team (IRT) of the NPF detained her at their Owerri office, where she was forced to wash clothes and cook for officers.

The NPF accused Okolie of working with Benjamin Uzoma Emojiri, a wanted Eastern Security Network (ESN) commander. Following a social media outcry, the police admitted to her detention but failed to provide judicial authorization for an extended period.

Presiding over the case, Justice Ricardo Cláudio Monteiro Gonçalves, alongside Justice Sengu Mohamed Koroma and Justice Edward Amoako Asante, ruled that Okolie’s detention violated her fundamental rights to liberty and a fair trial under Articles 6 and 7 of the African Charter on Human and Peoples’ Rights.

In his ruling, Justice Gonçalves stated:

“The court found her prolonged detention without judicial oversight and her treatment in custody to be clear abuses of human rights.”

The court rejected the Federal Government’s claim that Okolie’s detention was necessary for national security, citing procedural and legal breaches, and instructed them to pay ₦10 million for unlawful detention and maltreatment.

An additional ₦1 million was awarded due to the government’s delay in court proceedings.

The NPF was ordered to pay ₦30 million for Okolie’s enslavement and abuse.

Okolie was represented by Samuel Ihensekhien Jr., who condemned the FG’s defense and confirmed the total outstanding compensation:

“The federal government of Nigeria owes ₦90 million in judgments on Okolie’s case. This includes ₦60 million from the FCT High Court and ₦30 million from the ECOWAS Court.”

The ECOWAS Court stated the need for systemic reforms to prevent similar abuses in the future and ordered the government to cease all forms of harassment against Okolie.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

More

WhatsApp

Telegram

LinkedIn

Tumblr

Pinterest



Like this: Like Loading...