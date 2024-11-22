Yusuf Bukar Maina: Greatness Won Through Service

I had wanted to extract the title of this piece from a verse of the University of Ibadan anthem because it is one of the most striking lines of the anthem, underscoring the importance of achieving greatness or success through diligence, hard work and transparency, but I suddenly changed my opinion not for political reason, but to deliver the message more accurately.

However, since the piece is all about a man who achieved greatness through honest toil, it is apposite to interrogate the concept of greatness. So, what is greatness?

Greatness is a cocktail of qualities that include honesty, integrity, passion, resilience, fortitude, self-belief and strong values. All of these come together to create a uniquely strong character that, consistently achieves success after success.

Greatness is a state of being important, notable or distinguished. Its synonymous are, dignity, heroism, mobility, prominence among other virtues. However, two powerful keys to greatness are humility and service.

An English architect, Charles Fowler observes that the best teachers of humanity are the lives of great men.

Against this background, therefore, one may not be wide off the point to examine the life of one of the greatest men in Nigeria at the moment in his class with a view to gleaning some vital lessons.

Without any iota of doubt, Dr Yusuf Bukar Maina, as a respected academician and administrator par excellence remains one of the greatest men standing in Nigeria’s academic cycle and public administration.

The academic colossus is a national figure who has demonstrated exemplary leadership, characterized by profound patriotism and unparalleled dedication to the progress of public administration as Director-General National Agency for Greater Green Wall (NAGGW) through robust policy Implementation and loyalty to laid-down rules and regulations.

For those who may not have known Dr Maina in person must have heard of his service in the National Agency for Greater Green Wall (NAGGW) that positively affects the human and animals live and the ecosystem. He holds the distinction as one of the most reliable standing pillars of public service in this dispensation who, stands against all the odds at the most ideal times to provide safety for all Nigerians.

He stands for probity and justice to fight the odds of desertification, deforestation, menace of flood associated with climate change in Nigeria when the country was almost thrown into catastrophic stage of existence. This in itself is a testament to his ground-breaking accomplishments.

Let me attempt to deconstruct the enigma, Maina, without doubt, is one of the best and brightest brains spiced with courage in public administration and the academic field as of today in Nigeria. Indeed, he is one of the diamonds that continue to shine luminously in the Nigerian academic landscape.

Across the academic world, this titan has won several seats among academic giants as he remains an influential doyen.

To those who are familiar with him, he is a mighty man of means who lives a Spartan lifestyle. When it comes to public administration and resource management, he knows which tortoise is male, as he has been in-and-out of almost everything experience can offer in life.

He approaches his life career with deliberate intentionality, authenticity and unrelenting consistency beyond imagination. Consequently, he becomes a super public service achiever and a peak performing person.

But beyond his attitude and attributes, here is a man who has demonstrated the purpose of service and the place of the privileged in a poor country like ours.

Dr Maina uses his hard-earned sweat to reconstruct many awkward destinies. He has spent substantial part of his earnings to lift several thousands of people out of poverty and want. Perhaps this is one of the reasons there will never be a celebratory staleness of this iconic personality of all seasons.

For instance, as an academician serving in an ivory tower with meager monthly income, he supported several intelligent but indigent students within his ancestral home and beyond, that benefitted and benefitting from his personal financial scheme. He extends yearly support to those in need as part of his social service to his people as an elite and son of the soil.

There are several other initiatives he has embarked upon simply to alleviate poverty and to empower the youths, widows, widowers and the aged. Yet, he has no declared political ambition. The point is that he is a generous person to a fault and a phenomenal philanthropist in his class who uses his voice and energy for kindness, his ears for compassion and his hands for generosity.

Dr Maina has so far exhibited exemplary leadership in public service which was characterized by wisdom, integrity, courage and unparalleled dedication to the progress and prosperity of the entire people of Nigeria.

Indeed, this tailored person of excellent manner remains a study in selfless service. His legacies and achievements in every position he ever occupied are legendary.

Interestingly, an American lawyer and orator, Robert Ingersoll could not have been more correct when he says a great man does not seek applause, rather he seeks the way to happiness. Maina being a great man is ever committed to seeking the way to happiness for all. His gentle mieh, compassion and reticence are the ethos that defines the real leader in him.

The giant strides and impact he has made remain a reference point in several quarters. In the last one year that I erroneously wrote a devastating piece on him without substance and published on several social media platforms, as a gentleman, he took no offence. Instead, we maintain a kind of kinship that has enabled me to know him better. I am proud to be numbered among his associates. With my cordial and mutual relationship with him, I can authoritatively assert that he is a complete gentleman bred from a humble and highly religious family.

Many have benefitted from the nobility of his vision in NAGGW. I recall with pride and gratitude his numerous interventions in many critical cases. Till this moment, he has not failed to serve as an oasis in the desert.

With his famed golden voice, clear and crisp diction, royal swagger, he exudes illuminative panache and gentlemanliness, as he epitomizes excellence and embodies the values and virtues of dedication, compassion and innovation. This living legend is forthright and firm, he is contended and righteous, living a life of service and sacrifice to humanity. Without exaggeration, this man of stellar character is not just a man, but a man of fame and fortune, a man of influence and affluence who exemplifies courage, conduct and class. His huge intellectual savvy and uncompromising sense of equity, fairness and justice positions him as a specimen worthy for study.

As I write on this great man of honor, I remain proud of his immense contributions to national development and salute his courage, patriotism and his life of indelible service to Allah (SWT) and humanity. The story of this special breed is a story of monumental achievements, humanism and greatness.

According to a Roman politician, Mark Anthony, “a man’s true greatness lies in the consciousness of an honest purpose of life, founded on a just estimate of himself and everything else, on frequent self-examinations and a steady obedience to the rule which he knows to be right, without troubling himself about what others may think or say” Mark Anthony is perfectly right. Dr Maina does not trouble himself about the negative opinion of others. He only does what he believes is right and for the good of all no matter the circumstance.

His stewardship in NAGGW is a celebration of selfless sacrifice and service to humanity. I reflect on Maina’s remarkable achievements with pride and the profound impact he has made with it. I humbly doff my hat for him. We desperately need many more of him in Nigeria.

His enviable example has provided us with an invaluable framework with which to conduct ourselves.

Lest I forget, “what we do to ourselves die with us, but what we do for the betterment of others live forever. By living forever in the memories of beneficiaries, we achieve historical immorality. I refer you to the legacies bequeathed Northern Nigeria by Sir Ahmadu Bello Rabah (Sardauna of Sokoto), Premier Northern Region and Sir Kashim Ibrahim (Northern Nigeria’s first civilian Governor).”

On a final note, the major lesson from this writing could be found in the words of Etienne de Grellet who said: “I shall pass this life but once, any good that I can do or any kindness I can show to any human being; let me do it now. Let me not differ nor neglect it, for I shall not pass this life again.”

This is the definition of Dr Yusuf Maina Bukar’s lifestyle. He has been so gracious to all manner of people irrespective of imaginary differences. May Allah (SWT) continue to replenish him, Ameen.

Muhammad is a commentator on national issues

