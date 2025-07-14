FG Moves to Overhaul Emergency Services at FMC Abuja, Unveils Nationwide Training Blueprint

To respond to increasing public outrage, the Federal Government ordered an overnight transformation of emergency care at the Federal Medical Centre (FMC) in Abuja.

This follows a surprise visit to the hospital by Minister of State for Health and Social Welfare, Dr. Iziaq Salako, following controversial reports of negligence in the emergency unit.

The visit was followed by a shocking social media clip that demonstrated alleged victims of accidents being refused immediate attention at the emergency wing of the FMC. The clip triggered public agitation and demands for explanations. In an attempt to establish what had happened, the government initiated an investigation into the issue, and Dr. Salako was presented with the report of the panel of investigation on Sunday.

On his visit, the minister spoke to the frontline healthcare professionals and assessed the response of the department to emergencies. He regretted current lags in responding to emergencies and called upon the medical staff to uphold the highest possible standards of excellence in the delivery of critical care. “One poor decision can cast a shadow over a thousand exemplary acts,” he cautioned the personnel.

To be most effective and respond more quickly, Dr. Salako ordered that the number of casualty officers available per shift be doubled from two to at least four. He also stressed the rapid incorporation of newly hired health assistants into the clinical work of the unit.

Sealing off the loopholes in structure and operational holes, the minister further declared that despite the upgrade of the hospital’s power and water installations, additional targeted investment is required to upscale the quality of patient care. He further emphasized the need for the beefing up of the emergency section, advocating more cooperation between private security companies and the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC). He also emphasized that operational surveillance gadgets, including CCTV coverage, are not negotiable in contemporary medical facilities.

Upon visitation, the Emergency Unit head, Dr. Timothy Sama’ila, noted the current issues, including crowding of facilities, lack of space, and decreased staff strength. He appreciated renewed urgency from the government and hoped for future reforms to significantly improve service delivery.

In a further step towards consolidating emergency care in Nigeria, Dr. Salako said the Federal Government is set to launch an emergency response training program nationwide. This move will prepare healthcare practitioners who work within public hospitals with the tools and techniques they need to manage exigent conditions, marking a new era of emergency medical care in Nigeria.