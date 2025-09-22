FG Gives Mining Firms Dec 31 Deadline to Finalize Community Development Agreements

The Federal Government has issued a December 31 deadline to all mining and quarrying companies licensed by the Nigerian Mining Cadastre Office (MCO) to conclude their Community Development Agreements (CDAs) with host communities.

The directive is aimed at strengthening the relationship between extractive companies and their host environments, ensuring that communities directly impacted by mining operations benefit from tangible social and economic development projects.

Officials say the enforcement of CDAs is part of the government’s broader strategy to promote responsible mining, reduce community tensions, and foster sustainable development in the solid minerals sector.

Companies are expected to agree on commitments covering infrastructure, social amenities, education, healthcare, and other initiatives that address local needs.

The Ministry of Solid Minerals Development emphasized that failure to meet the deadline could result in sanctions, including suspension of mining licenses.

Stakeholders believe the move will not only enhance transparency and accountability in the industry but also secure greater community support for mining operations across the country.