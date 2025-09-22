Cardi B Breaks Guinness World Record With 176 Drone Album Deliveries in Texas

American rapper Belcalis Almanzar, known professionally as Cardi B, has entered the Guinness World Records after her sophomore album Am I the Drama? was delivered to fans by drones in a coordinated rollout.

On Friday, September 19, 2025, a total of 176 copies of the album were dropped to fans across the Dallas–Fort Worth area of Texas within one hour. The feat, verified by Guinness senior officials, established a new world record for the most drone deliveries completed in one hour.

The project was carried out in partnership with Walmart, Atlantic Records, and Wing Drone Delivery. Guinness World Records described the achievement as “the first time a musician has tied an album launch to an aviation delivery milestone.”

32-year old Cardi B expressed her excitement in a post on X, writing:

“I can’t even believe this, my fans have been getting my album from drones … I’m so thankful because we even broke the most deliveries in one hour.”

The album rollout quickly became a cultural event. The Recording Industry Association of America (RIAA) certified Am I the Drama? platinum within a day of release, boosted by sales and streams tied to earlier hit singles “WAP” (2020) and “Up” (2021).

Industry reactions followed swiftly. On his podcast, Joe Budden praised some of the new tracks but questioned whether Cardi had written certain lines herself. Cardi B responded online, defending her songwriting:

“Whoever wrote it? Nah that’s CARDI … I’m a natural roaster and you already know I’m quick with the mouth, so I’ll be coming up with lines and record myself then lay it later.”

The record-setting launch coincided with other major personal news. In a recent CBS interview with Gayle King, Cardi revealed she is expecting a child with her boyfriend, NFL player Stefon Diggs. King later described Cardi as someone who “knows exactly what she’s doing,” praising her ability to combine music, personality, and business.

Am I the Drama? debuted at number one on release day, surpassing new projects from Nine Inch Nails, Miley Cyrus, and Ed Sheeran.